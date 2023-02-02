Read full article on original website
Kansas lawmakers unveil bill to incentivize private education with public funds
TOPEKA — A new education bill would funnel money into unregulated, unaccredited private schools, with lawmakers saying the legislation would protect parental authority. The bill was promoted by lawmakers on the committee as a way for more Kansas students to access higher-quality education, but opponents say the bill is just the latest in a series of attempts to defund public schools.
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
Dulles Greenway bill clears House but faces uncertainty in Senate
Legislation aimed at reducing toll prices on the Dulles Greenway in Northern Virginia died in a Senate committee last week over concerns about the private toll road operator’s debt and the legislature’s ability to review any potential agreement between the operator and the state. A companion bill in...
Court rulings against gun regulations across U.S. could have ramifications in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Recent court cases across the country challenging gun regulations could be an issue for conversation at the Illinois statehouse as the state faces a bevy of lawsuits over its gun and magazine ban. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a New York case...
Feds to spend $34.3 million to reduce lead contamination in Omaha
OMAHA -- To the tune of $34.3 million, the federal government is underscoring its commitment to reducing lead poisoning among Omaha children. The Environmental Protection Agency is providing the city $29.9 million, largely for replacing contaminated soil, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $4.4 million to reduce lead paint hazards in homes and apartments.
Nebraska Chamber president lauds proposed tax reform, but says immigration reform also needed
Gov. Jim Pillen's effort to create "a much more competitive tax climate" will help build Nebraska's future and address the state's workforce shortage, especially if it is paired with federal immigration reform, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Bryan Slone of Omaha said Tuesday. "I don't think I've ever...
Hinson announces Sgt. Trent Dirks as State of the Union guest
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson will host retired U.S. Army Sgt. Trent Dirks as her guest when President Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. Biden will deliver his speech to a joint session of Congress. Dirks, a Grundy Center native, served in...
Lincoln Project puts Pa.’s Fitzpatrick on its 2024 wanted list | Tuesday Morning Coffee
During his years on Capitol Hill, U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick has held himself out as a pragmatist dedicated to finding bipartisan solutions in an institution where sharp-elbowed partisanship is the order of the day. Indeed, Fitzpatrick, R-1st District, has crossed over to vote with Democrats in the past on bills...
