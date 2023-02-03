Another week of the state poll and the story remains the same for Richmond Heights in D-IV. The Spartans were once again a unanimous No. 1 with all 12 first-place votes. The Spartans earned 129 votes and are ahead of Jackson Center, which is 19-1, as well as Fairfield, which, like Richmond Heights is 20-0.

