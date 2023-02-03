ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

News-Herald.com

High school girls basketball Kaayla Chones Award watch list for Feb. 8

The Kaayla Chones Award goes to The News-Herald’s girls basketball player of the year. It is named after the former North girls basketball standout who was awarded Ohio’s Ms. Basketball and played at North Carolina State and then in the WNBA. The list can and will change weekly....
OHIO STATE
News-Herald.com

North tops Perry, 48-40, in girls basketball Top of the Crop showdown

When teams go through the rigors of a high-caliber conference schedule, there could be an inclination to set up an easy game or two down the stretch before tournament time. Perry coach Roy Infalvi Jr. and North coach Paul Force aren’t in that faction. Giving their teams a high-octane,...
PERRY, OH
News-Herald.com

Richmond Heights girls basketball team ranked No. 4 in state poll

The Richmond Heights girls basketball team continued its climb in the state polls this week, moving to a season-best No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press poll. The Spartans (18-3) were No. 5 last week. Coach Eugene White’s team garnered 70 voting points from across the state in polling conducted by media outlets throughout Ohio Only New Madison Tri-Village, Fort Loramie and Sugar Grove Berne Union are ranked ahead of Richmond Heights.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
News-Herald.com

Ohio high school girls basketball Associated Press state poll for Feb. 6

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 18. Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 15. Apple Creek Waynedale 13. Rockford Parkway 12. DIVISION IV. 1. N. Madison Tri-Vill.(13) 22-0 138 1. 2. Fort Loramie 19-2 120...
OHIO STATE
News-Herald.com

Mentor High hosts first College and Career Fair for the Visual Arts

Mentor High School senior Madison Green is interested in a career in graphic design and strongly believes the days of the starving artist are over. “Art doesn’t have to be just a hobby, it can be a profession,” she said. Green’s feelings were reinforced by a room full...
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Final phases to follow grand opening of Wickliffe Schools new campus

The final phases of work on the new preschool through 12th grade campus are ahead for the Wickliffe City School District. When the new building opens for the 2023-2024 school year behind Wickliffe High School, 2255 Rockefeller Road, the final site parking and drives will be in a temporary location, according to the district.
WICKLIFFE, OH
News-Herald.com

Willoughby Public Library hosting chess tournament

The Willoughby Public Library’s Learn and Play Chess Club will be holding an unrated (just for fun), four-round tournament open to players of all ages and skill levels from noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 25. The tournament will be directed by Roy-Allen Bumpers of Progress with Chess. Each player...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
News-Herald.com

Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District hosting program on composting

The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District invites teachers, residents, and anyone interesting in composting to an afterschool special from 4 to 5:30 p.m., April 11, at the Bainbridge Library, 17222 Snyder Road. Composting is an easy, economic, and essential practice that everyone can do to convert organic waste from...

