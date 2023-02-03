Read full article on original website
News-Herald.com
High school girls basketball Kaayla Chones Award watch list for Feb. 8
The Kaayla Chones Award goes to The News-Herald’s girls basketball player of the year. It is named after the former North girls basketball standout who was awarded Ohio’s Ms. Basketball and played at North Carolina State and then in the WNBA. The list can and will change weekly....
News-Herald.com
Mentor boys basketball rallies to win at Brunswick, clinches share of GCC
Bob Krizancic has been coaching long enough to know a good thing — on a basketball court — when he sees it. What he saw Feb. 7 at Brunswick in the fourth quarter of an 80-66 come-from-behind victory from his young Mentor boys basketball team was pretty darn good.
News-Herald.com
John Carroll men’s basketball in all-important NCAA D-III regional rankings
The fact John Carroll has been included in the NCAA’s first batch of Division III regional rankings is not a big surprise. What will continue to create some suspense is where exactly the No. 7-ranked and 19-2 Blue Streaks’ men’s basketball team are in those rankings. That’s...
News-Herald.com
Expanded individual fields for state swimming overdue but welcome, and reasonable, sight | Opinion
One of the tasks each February I dreaded — until it was thankfully automated — was projecting at-larges in real time for the state swimming meet coming out of Division I district competition that Saturday. Because the four districts around Ohio don’t run concurrently, it led to some...
News-Herald.com
Madison boys basketball: Junior JP Dragas claims all-time scoring mark in Blue Streaks history
It was another hot start for JP Dragas when he and Madison took the court against Perry on Feb. 8. After the end of the first quarter, the junior had all 10 of the Blue Streaks’ points. Dragas entered the game 28 points off of Scott Ferra’s mark of...
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: Mentor-Brunswick boys basketball, Feb. 7, 2023
Tim Phillis’ photos from Mentor-Brunswick boys basketball Feb. 7, 2023.
News-Herald.com
Perry vs. Madison boys basketball: Pirates go on late run to beat rival Blue Streaks, 53-43
After an athletic rebound by Knolan Albert found its way into Dom Magda’s hands as he went into the lane and pulled up just after the free-throw line to make Madison’s deficit just two points against nonconference opponent Perry on Feb. 7. The Blue Streaks called timeout with...
News-Herald.com
North tops Perry, 48-40, in girls basketball Top of the Crop showdown
When teams go through the rigors of a high-caliber conference schedule, there could be an inclination to set up an easy game or two down the stretch before tournament time. Perry coach Roy Infalvi Jr. and North coach Paul Force aren’t in that faction. Giving their teams a high-octane,...
News-Herald.com
Richmond Heights girls basketball team ranked No. 4 in state poll
The Richmond Heights girls basketball team continued its climb in the state polls this week, moving to a season-best No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press poll. The Spartans (18-3) were No. 5 last week. Coach Eugene White’s team garnered 70 voting points from across the state in polling conducted by media outlets throughout Ohio Only New Madison Tri-Village, Fort Loramie and Sugar Grove Berne Union are ranked ahead of Richmond Heights.
News-Herald.com
High school boys basketball: Richmond Heights continues reign atop AP state poll
Another week of the state poll and the story remains the same for Richmond Heights in D-IV. The Spartans were once again a unanimous No. 1 with all 12 first-place votes. The Spartans earned 129 votes and are ahead of Jackson Center, which is 19-1, as well as Fairfield, which, like Richmond Heights is 20-0.
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: Cleveland State-Chicago State women’s basketball, Feb. 7, 2023
Tim Phillis’ photos from Cleveland State-Chicago State women’s basketball Feb. 7, 2023.
News-Herald.com
Ohio high school girls basketball Associated Press state poll for Feb. 6
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 18. Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 15. Apple Creek Waynedale 13. Rockford Parkway 12. DIVISION IV. 1. N. Madison Tri-Vill.(13) 22-0 138 1. 2. Fort Loramie 19-2 120...
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: Madison vs. Orange boys basketball, Feb. 6, 2023
Photos from Madison vs. Orange boys basketball, Feb. 6, 2023, by Tim Phillis.
News-Herald.com
Mentor High hosts first College and Career Fair for the Visual Arts
Mentor High School senior Madison Green is interested in a career in graphic design and strongly believes the days of the starving artist are over. “Art doesn’t have to be just a hobby, it can be a profession,” she said. Green’s feelings were reinforced by a room full...
News-Herald.com
Final phases to follow grand opening of Wickliffe Schools new campus
The final phases of work on the new preschool through 12th grade campus are ahead for the Wickliffe City School District. When the new building opens for the 2023-2024 school year behind Wickliffe High School, 2255 Rockefeller Road, the final site parking and drives will be in a temporary location, according to the district.
News-Herald.com
Willoughby Public Library hosting chess tournament
The Willoughby Public Library’s Learn and Play Chess Club will be holding an unrated (just for fun), four-round tournament open to players of all ages and skill levels from noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 25. The tournament will be directed by Roy-Allen Bumpers of Progress with Chess. Each player...
News-Herald.com
Churches in Painesville Township, Chardon to host Night to Shine events for people with special needs
Churches and community members in Painesville Township and Chardon are preparing to host Night to Shine events on Feb. 10, welcoming people with special needs to an annual prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. This will be Painesville Baptist Church’s seventh year hosting the event, noted lead pastor Rev....
News-Herald.com
Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District hosting program on composting
The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District invites teachers, residents, and anyone interesting in composting to an afterschool special from 4 to 5:30 p.m., April 11, at the Bainbridge Library, 17222 Snyder Road. Composting is an easy, economic, and essential practice that everyone can do to convert organic waste from...
News-Herald.com
Geauga Park District astronomy program has space for adults with developmental disabilities
Geauga Park District announced that space is still available, but limited, for adults in the developmental disability community who might like to visit Observatory Park for an amazing look at the night sky during the day. The Park District will host “Inclusive Exploring: Planetarium Show & Planetary Trail Walk” on...
News-Herald.com
Euclid Fire Department adds four firefighters; chief shares recruiting challenges
The Euclid Fire Department recently welcomed four new recruits into their ranks, making it a total of 25 additions in the last 22 months. The most recent recruits — Owen Smith, Matthew Hurst, Steven Stokes and Samuel Meaney — took their oaths Jan. 13 at Euclid City Hall.
