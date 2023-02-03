ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Member of Fort Peck Reservation in Montana speaks out on arrest of Nathan Chasing Horse

By Victoria Saha
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Actor Nathan Chasing Horse is accused of sex trafficking and sexually assaulting indigenous underage girls faced the judge Thursday morning.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cfr0C_0kaowcGL00
    Fort Peck Reservation in Montana (Credit: Angeline Cheek)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00h7Xk_0kaowcGL00
    Fort Peck Reservation in Montana (Credit: Angeline Cheek)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v84Ex_0kaowcGL00
    Fort Peck Reservation in Montana (Credit: Angeline Cheek)

Chasing Horse walked into the courtroom Thursday morning and immediately made eye contact with his family.

A man who identified himself as Chasing Horse’s brother shook a rattle that was hanging on his neck.

‘Dances with Wolves’ actor accused of running cult, sexually assaulting girls in North Las Vegas

Chasing Horse often used a rattle in his ceremonies.

His attorney Mike Wilfong pointed out to the judge the support Chasing Horse had in the courtroom.

Actor Nathan Chasing Horse appears in North Las Vegas courtroom on sexual assault charges, held without bail

“Basically, the entire front row present today are all family members, there are some additional family members that did speak with me he has a great deal of support,” Wilfong said.

The actor was arrested outside his North Las Vegas home Tuesday night after police and SWAT swarmed in.

Actor Nathan Chasing Horse accused of raping, physically abusing multiple girls for years in Las Vegas-based cult

Police said he led a cult known as “The Circle” — and persuaded underage girls to believe spirits wanted them to have sex with him.

Documents stated he also portrayed himself as the “Medicine Man”
and had as many as six wives — but it was unclear if any of them were in the courtroom on Thursday.

Chasing Horse was banned from the Fort Peck Reservation in Montana back in 2015 after allegations of trafficking.

Angeline Cheek who grew up on that reservation has memories of Chasing Horse.

“The people who were in Chasing Horse’s circle would often threaten the ones who weren’t for him,” Cheek said.

She also told 8 News Now that at the time of the banishing of Chasing Horse from the reservation, his people said things such as “something bad is going to come your way you better watch out. “

Cheek said she remembers when she was a teen in high school, Chasing Horse would try to recruit some of her classmates to be his wife.

“A lot of people at the time were scared to tell their story because there were a lot of young women involved,” Cheek said.

Bail for Chasing Horse was not set on Thursday, but he is expected back in court on Monday, Feb. 6, where the judge will hear from the defense attorney, prosecutor, victims, and Chasing Horse’s relatives.

The Las Vegas Indian Center released a statement following the arrest of Chasing Horse.

In 2015, Fort Peck Tribal Leaders voted unanimously to banish Nathan Chasing Horse, following
an investigation of crimes similar to those he allegedly was arrested for in North Las Vegas, Nev.
on January 31. Leaders of the local urban Native American community are appalled at these
allegations and want our Indigenous women and families to know that culturally-appropriate
resources and programs are available to support them.

Las Vegas Indian Center

The national StrongHearts Native Helpline is available 24/7 at 1-844-762-8483.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knpr

There's a new sheriff in town. LVMPD's leader on traffic, crime and more

A few months ago, Clark County elected Kevin McMahill as sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He replaces Joe Lombardo, who is now governor. Many listeners know McMahill as the former undersheriff who appeared on this program several times over the years with State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Court TV

Robert Telles claims he was framed, wants to represent himself

By: Darcy Spears LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the fourth time in five months, former public administrator Robert Telles is asking the court for a new lawyer in the murder trial of Las Vegas Review Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. Telles spoke to KTNV Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center, where he’s being held without... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Homeless encampment crisis

Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Clark County approves hosting Las Vegas Grand Prix through 2032

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has approved Formula 1 to host the Grand Prix in Las Vegas through at least 2032. On Tuesday, the Clark County Board of Commissioners recognized the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix as a beneficial annual event and passed the resolution unanimously.  “We have a three-year contract with Formula […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las Vegas valley reached out to 8 News Now after someone stole the team’s trailer. Players and coaches for the Las Vegas Ice Theatre are devastated by the theft. It happened on Monday afternoon as the team was practicing. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Animal rights groups hold protest at Las Vegas animal shelter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local animal rights groups including No Kill Las Vegas, and Nevada Voters For Animals hosted a protest in front of the Animal Foundation on Tuesday afternoon. The groups stated that the protest was in response to the Animal Foundation severing ties with a local rescue, A Home For Spot after they […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas mother turns son's death into an opportunity to give back

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-mother-turns-sons-death-into-an-opportunity-to-give-back/. Las Vegas mother turns son’s death into an opportunity …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-mother-turns-sons-death-into-an-opportunity-to-give-back/. Former intelligence official breaks silence on gov’t …. Jay Stratton is one of the United States government's highest-ranking and most experienced UFO hunters. During his long career working with various intelligence agencies, Stratton might have seen...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD identifies suspect of two cold case murders from the 1990s

Site of Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas opening soon as modern apartment complex. Program ramping up efforts to get people into workforce amid HVAC, plumber worker shortage. The National Technical Institute in Henderson is training and getting students certified to work in these industries in three to four...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy