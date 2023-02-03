ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Buffs spring football roster overview

Colorado still has nearly six weeks before first-year head coach Deion Sanders conducts his first practice with the Buffaloes. CU has finalized its spring roster, however, with 80 scholarship players and 32 walk-ons set to compete. The Buffs are scheduled to open spring practices on March 19, with the spring game set for April 22.
Colorado Buffs women’s basketball returns to AP Top 25

A weekend sweep has carried the Colorado women’s basketball team back into the national rankings. On Monday, the Buffaloes jumped into the Associated Press Top 25, at No. 25. CU (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12) defeated Oregon and Oregon State on the road over the weekend. It was the Buffs’ first...
