ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caswell, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Tom Handy

Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Feds to spend $34.3 million to reduce lead contamination in Omaha

OMAHA -- To the tune of $34.3 million, the federal government is underscoring its commitment to reducing lead poisoning among Omaha children. The Environmental Protection Agency is providing the city $29.9 million, largely for replacing contaminated soil, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $4.4 million to reduce lead paint hazards in homes and apartments.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy