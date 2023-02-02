Read full article on original website
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Feds to spend $34.3 million to reduce lead contamination in Omaha
OMAHA -- To the tune of $34.3 million, the federal government is underscoring its commitment to reducing lead poisoning among Omaha children. The Environmental Protection Agency is providing the city $29.9 million, largely for replacing contaminated soil, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $4.4 million to reduce lead paint hazards in homes and apartments.
KPVI Newschannel 6
GOP senator’s Twitter temporarily suspended over hunting photo with antelope
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, saw his account Twitter account suspended Monday night and then reinstated Tuesday, Feb. 7, after he posted a picture of himself and his wife with an antelope killed during a hunt. “Last night the senator was notified his Twitter account was locked because his profile...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lincoln Project puts Pa.’s Fitzpatrick on its 2024 wanted list | Tuesday Morning Coffee
During his years on Capitol Hill, U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick has held himself out as a pragmatist dedicated to finding bipartisan solutions in an institution where sharp-elbowed partisanship is the order of the day. Indeed, Fitzpatrick, R-1st District, has crossed over to vote with Democrats in the past on bills...
