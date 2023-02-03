ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTVZ

Health experts call for an end to exploitative baby formula milk marketing tactics

Less than half of infants around the world are breastfed as recommended, and baby formula is in high demand despite failing to offer the same health and developmental benefits as breast milk, experts say. According to a new report, misleading claims and political influence are to blame. The report from...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KTVZ

Drug-free relief from chronic constipation may come from a new vibrating pill

People who struggle with chronic constipation have a new drug-free option to help get things moving again. It’s a first-of-its-kind capsule about is the size of a regular pill — but instead of releasing medication after it’s swallowed, it vibrates to stimulate the colon. The capsules, called...
KTVZ

China to offer free fertility treatment in bid to boost record low birth rate

China is planning to offer free fertility treatment to citizens under its national insurance scheme in a bid to reverse its plummeting birth rate. The National Healthcare Security Administration said on Friday it would extend its coverage to help shoulder the costs for families trying to conceive. It said the...
KTVZ

Americans are becoming ‘reluctant’ to make larger purchases, new Fed report shows

As retail sales took a bit of a breather in December, so did the credit cards. US consumers’ outstanding credit grew by $11.56 billion to end the year, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. It’s the lowest monthly gain since January 2021 and well below economists’ expectations of $25 billion.
KTVZ

US-China trade defies talk of decoupling to hit record high in 2022

Trade between the United States and China hit a record high in 2022, even as political tension heightened between the world’s top two economies. The bilateral goods trade between the countries rose to $690.6 billion last year, according to official US data, which was released Tuesday. Exports to China...
WASHINGTON STATE

