Tagging catalytic converters is an increasingly popular theft-deterrent strategy

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A catalytic converter tagging event in Chicago’s 12th Ward this weekend is one of many such efforts in the area.

Evanston has been employing the deterrent strategy since November 2021. Sgt. Chelsea Brown the city has held three events so far in which officers get under cars and manually spraypaint "EPD" on the catalytic converters.

Catalytic converters, which contain valuable metals, are hot items among thieves because of their scrap value.

"The idea behind this was it was something we could do quickly for the community and it was a bright, visual deterrent for would-be thieves and would-be scrappers that would be buying this metal,” Brown said.

She says the program has grown in popularity among Evanston residents and it seems to be working so far.

"We have not seen them pop up as all of a sudden getting stolen later on, so that's been successful for us,” she said.

