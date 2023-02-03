ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Tagging catalytic converters is an increasingly popular theft-deterrent strategy

By Carolina Garibay
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1W2x_0kaovpWl00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A catalytic converter tagging event in Chicago’s 12th Ward this weekend is one of many such efforts in the area.

Evanston has been employing the deterrent strategy since November 2021. Sgt. Chelsea Brown the city has held three events so far in which officers get under cars and manually spraypaint "EPD" on the catalytic converters.

Catalytic converters, which contain valuable metals, are hot items among thieves because of their scrap value.

"The idea behind this was it was something we could do quickly for the community and it was a bright, visual deterrent for would-be thieves and would-be scrappers that would be buying this metal,” Brown said.

She says the program has grown in popularity among Evanston residents and it seems to be working so far.

"We have not seen them pop up as all of a sudden getting stolen later on, so that's been successful for us,” she said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties

CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
HOMEWOOD, IL
WBBM News Radio

CPD shoots suspect on Northwest Side

Chicago police shot someone after officers were called to a bar in the Irving Park neighborhood early Wednesday. Authorities were releasing little information about the shooting, which occurred around 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Troy Street.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy