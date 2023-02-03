ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

County official urges people to learn CPR

By Carolina Garibay
WBBM News Radio
 6 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Illinois, and during American Heart Month Cook County officials are urging residents to get trained in CPR.

Commissioner Donna Miller (6 th ) says heart disease is more prevalent in communities of color. That's one of the reasons she says focusing CPR training in these communities is crucial.

"We could  make an impact on that on a pretty substantial way, just by providing education, training and resources focused on CPR and AED training,” she said, referring to Automated External Defibrillators.

She recommends contacting your local fire department or visiting the American Heart Association website to find CPR training. For additional information about this topic, go here.

