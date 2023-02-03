ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Related
WDSU

Covington police: Bus chase ends in crash on school campus

COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department responded to a pursuit with a bus Tuesday morning. According to police, a Florida woman was driving an old repurposed school bus and led St. Tammany deputies on a chase. Covington police assisted with the pursuit. Police say no children were inside...
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

New Orleans woman admitted to staged car crash for money

A New Orleans woman has been sentenced to two years in prison and one year supervised release after a staged automobile collision scam. According to the Department of Justice, Ashley McGowan, 36, admitted to being in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with a staged automobile collision. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies two men killed Saturday in separate shootings

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men who were shot to death in separate shootings Saturday. Michael Tenner, 44, was killed in a double shooting in the West Riverside area that also injured a woman. Police responded to the shooting in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street at around 3:24 a.m. Tenner and the female victim were taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where Tenner died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WGNO

Parents wanted after 2-year-old overdoses on cocaine

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the parents of a 2-year old boy, after they took the child out of Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, Thursday (Feb 2). The child was being treated for a cocaine overdose, in the Hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Long sleeves needed for weekend parades!

NEW ORLEANS — A cold front is on the way, and it will being much cooler weather for the weekend. Whether you're heading to Family Gras, Uptown, Slidell or the many festive stops in between, you'll likely need long sleeves as you let the good times roll. Friday: Krewe...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested in connection with shooting of Popeye's worker, police say

A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old Popeye's worker after an argument Thursday at the St. Charles Avenue restaurant, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Jean Netter, 50, was jailed Friday on counts of aggravated battery and possession of...

