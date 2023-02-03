Read full article on original website
Related
NOPD: Robbery suspect was armed with brick
A man who used half of a brick in an attempt to rob another person in the Marigny is wanted by New Orleans police. No word if anyone was injured.
WDSU
New Orleans police say 1 dead, 1 sought after shooting at bus stop outside Walmart
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide near the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 11:25 a.m. in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a shooting was reported at a bus stop outside the Walmart....
WDSU
Covington police: Bus chase ends in crash on school campus
COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department responded to a pursuit with a bus Tuesday morning. According to police, a Florida woman was driving an old repurposed school bus and led St. Tammany deputies on a chase. Covington police assisted with the pursuit. Police say no children were inside...
Suspect fatally shoots man at New Orleans bus stop, arrested and booked Wednesday
The Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East was shut down on Tuesday. Our news crew responded to the scene where multiple New Orleans Police Department units and a SWAT Team were working the incident.
Do you recognize this porch pirate?
The New Orleans Police Department is asking people if they can help them catch a package thief that struck in Lakeview early afternoon last Tuesday.
NOLA.com
16-year-old carjacking suspect shot by JPSO deputies charged as adult with armed robbery
A 16-year-old carjacking suspect who was shot in the leg after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies say he opened fire on them has been charged as an adult with armed robbery, according to court records. Cedric Payne, of Algiers, appeared in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty...
WDSU
Woman says stray bullets hit home; upset with NOPD response time
NEW ORLEANS — A woman in New Orleans East says she was awakened by stray bullets hitting her home on Curran Boulevard and Duke Court on Saturday. Shi Washington says it was an alarming situation Saturday morning, just after midnight, as she woke to shattered glass in her home.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead near Walmart in Gentilly neighborhood of New Orleans
A man was killed in a shooting near a Walmart in New Orleans' Gentilly neighborhood on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. He was shot dead in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway about 11:30 a.m. The first calls reporting the homicide were reported about 11:25 a.m. Here's what one worker...
WDSU
NOPD searching for woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor. According to the NOPD, Kaneisha Danielle Manue, 35, is accused of shooting a boy in the abdomen at the 14600 block of Saigon Drive on Feb. 4.
WDSU
New Orleans woman admitted to staged car crash for money
A New Orleans woman has been sentenced to two years in prison and one year supervised release after a staged automobile collision scam. According to the Department of Justice, Ashley McGowan, 36, admitted to being in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with a staged automobile collision. The...
Man shot several times in Seventh Ward
A man has been wounded in a shooting incident in the Seventh Ward neighborhood.
Three overnight shootings keep NOPD busy
New Orleans Police are investigating a trio of shootings from Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. The first occurred on the far side of New Orleans East on Saigon Street near the intersection with A Street around 7:03pm.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies two men killed Saturday in separate shootings
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men who were shot to death in separate shootings Saturday. Michael Tenner, 44, was killed in a double shooting in the West Riverside area that also injured a woman. Police responded to the shooting in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street at around 3:24 a.m. Tenner and the female victim were taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where Tenner died.
Wbaltv.com
2 teenagers arrested in January double-shooting outside Benjamin Franklin High School
Baltimore police on Monday announced the arrests of two teenagers in connection with last month's double-shooting outside a city school. Video above: Teens injured in shooting near Brooklyn school (January 2023) City police said a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were charged with attempted first-degree murder and remain held...
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
fox8live.com
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
Parents wanted after 2-year-old overdoses on cocaine
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the parents of a 2-year old boy, after they took the child out of Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, Thursday (Feb 2). The child was being treated for a cocaine overdose, in the Hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care […]
WDSU
Long sleeves needed for weekend parades!
NEW ORLEANS — A cold front is on the way, and it will being much cooler weather for the weekend. Whether you're heading to Family Gras, Uptown, Slidell or the many festive stops in between, you'll likely need long sleeves as you let the good times roll. Friday: Krewe...
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in connection with shooting of Popeye's worker, police say
A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old Popeye's worker after an argument Thursday at the St. Charles Avenue restaurant, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Jean Netter, 50, was jailed Friday on counts of aggravated battery and possession of...
NOLA.com
Case dismissed against Bridge City escapee accused of Uptown carjacking after DA misses deadline
The case against a Bridge City Center for Youth escapee and another youth who allegedly carjacked and shot an Uptown man was dismissed after the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office missed a deadline to bring formal charges in adult court. Escapee Kendell Myles, 17, will remain incarcerated for a separate...
Comments / 0