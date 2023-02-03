Suspect arrested in connection with October murder of 18-year-old in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old in East Nashville last year.
Brian Sutton Jr., 19, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 2, for the murder of Isaac Brown, who was found dead on Fairwin Avenue on Oct. 19, 2022, according to Metro police.PREVIOUS: ‘We really need help’: Mother pleading for son’s murderer to come forward
The 18-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Months of investigating have led detectives to Sutton as the suspect. Police say the man’s car and cell phone records linked him to the crime.
The motive for the murder still remains under investigation.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
