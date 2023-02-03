ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Legislators and Business Leaders Join the United Way of Northwest Louisiana in Celebration of Louisiana Early Ed Month

On February 7, 2023 local legislators and business leaders attended Early Learning Day or Early Ed Month Leadership Convening for Northwest Louisiana hosted by the United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA), The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School & Child Development Center, and the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce as part of the annual 2023 Louisiana Early Ed Month happening throughout the month of February across Louisiana.
UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES 2023 VITA SITES

An average of 55 percent of households across Northwest Louisiana are struggling to make ends meet. In response, United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA), in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, promotes the annual free tax preparation options available to the public. These programs, sponsored in part by Capital One, help relieve the financial burden of tax preparation fees for thousands of local households.
Ribbon cutting held for long awaited I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange

The ribbon has been cut for the long awaited Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange in Bossier City. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD), Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) and local government officials celebrated the completion of the I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange project with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Bossier Parish Community College on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Statement of United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown in Connection with Shooting in Shreveport on February 3, 2023 Resulting in Death of Alonzo Sentell Bagley

On Friday Feb. 3, Alonzo Sentell Bagley tragically died. following an officer involved shooting that occurred during contact with a member of the. Shreveport Police Department. My thoughts are with the family and the Shreveport. community, and I pray for healing as they deal with the trauma resulting from this...
BOSSIER CITY TO HOST 2023 OCHSNER LHSAA STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission (SBSC), in partnership with the Brookshire Grocery Arena and Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), are proud to announce that they will host the 2023 Ochsner LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament on February 10 -11. “Bossier City is proud to host the 2023 Ochsner LHSAA State Wrestling...
Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Shreveport

On Friday, February 3, 2023, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting incident involved a SPD officer and resulted in the death of 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley of Shreveport. The preliminary investigation revealed...
Actions of vigilant BCPD officer leads to multiple arrests

The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier Designer Bag Bingo returns March 30, 2023

The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier (JLSB) is thrilled to announce the return of. Designer Bag Bingo presented by Community Bank of Louisiana on March 30, 2023. Doors will. open at 5:45 p.m. at which time guests can browse the table of prizes and raffle items, grab a. drink at the...
High school basketball: Plain Dealing splits games against Glenbrook

Plain Dealing split District 1-1A games against Glenbrook at home Monday night. The Lady Lions won 46-37 and the Lions lost 49-39. The Plan Dealing girls improved to 9-15 overall and 3-6 in district. Carnez Hillmon led Plain Dealing boys with 21 points. Turner McClelland paced Glenbrook (6-15, 3-8) with...
