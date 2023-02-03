All told, the 1970s were a chaotic decade. At home, the countercultural revolution of the '60s continued with protests against the Vietnam War and demonstrations in favor of increased women's rights. Globally, there was also a good amount of political upheaval evidenced by the Iranian Revolution, the conflicts between Egypt and Israel, and the ongoing Cold War. But there was also this unpredicted return to more conservative roots, as seen in the formation of the "silent majority" in the United States and the election of Margaret Thatcher in the United Kingdom.

