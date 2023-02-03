Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Greenville florists teaches the basics to building a bouquet for Valentine’s Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Flowers are considered a classic staple in a Valentine’s Day gift for many, but it’s not just for woman, a poll reports that more than 50% of men would appreciate flowers, too. A poll by the Society of American Florists, 60% of men say...
WITN
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Following an investigation into the mistaken euthanasia of a Pitt County woman’s dog, the shelter says they will be making some changes to their protocol. Destiny Daniels’s two-year-old dog, Kaos, was taken into the Pitt County Animal Service’s custody on January 22 and put...
WITN
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Driver offers ride, says passenger stabbed him in the face. Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies. Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies. Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting...
WITN
Kinston Police to host community engagement event
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department will host a community engagement event today. The “Cops Listening Engaging and Responding,” or CLEAR, event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mitchell Wooten apartment complex. The event is a freeform discussion that allows community members to ask questions or voice concerns directly to their police department.
WITN
Deputies searching for missing Nash County man
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in finding a missing man. Albert Stell II was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Monday. Nash County deputies said the 24-year-old man left walking from a home in the 6800 block of Racetrack Road, outside of Castalia, and hasn’t been seen since.
WITN
Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. The Kinston SWAT Team and Lenoir County’s Special Response Team, with the help of the SBI, arrested Ji’keme Hutcherson. The 18-year-old was caught this morning on...
WITN
First responders take part in CPR training provided by Pitt Community College
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The sound of first responders pressing down on mannequins’ chests and breathing into their mouths to give oxygen could be seen Tuesday night at the Stokes Volunteer Fire Department. The first responders were in attendance for a CPR training course, which is offered through Pitt...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knifes after burglary
Firearms are now the leading cause of death in children according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Firearms are now the leading cause of death in children according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Eastern Carolina agencies facing staffing shortages. Updated: 4 hours ago. Eastern Carolina agencies facing staffing shortages. Bethel police...
WITN
Greenville City Council approves street improvement contract
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 30 streets will be upgraded as part of the 2023 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation Projects for Greenville. Tripp Brothers from Ayden will be undergoing this rehabilitation project with a budget of $3.3 million. The city says road work will include crack sealing, ADA ramp and pavement rework, and restoration among other projects.
WITN
Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies have released more information on a seven-hour standoff last night. It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for shots being fired. When deputies say they arrived, they saw Anthony Council standing in a window holding...
WITN
Two arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies
Mother charged with concealing death after baby found dead inside suitcase. Mother charged with concealing death after baby found dead inside suitcase. Driver offers ride, says passenger stabbed him in the face. Updated: 4 hours ago. Driver offers ride, says passenger stabbed him in the face. Several felony charges for...
WITN
Teen charged in Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged in a shooting last month in Kinston where shots were fired into a home with people inside. Police said that Malachi McBride turned himself in today for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The shooting happened back...
WITN
Driver offers ride, says passenger stabbed him in the face
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man is recovering from a stab to the face after offering another person a ride in his car. Roanoke Rapids Police say they were called to the 400 block of Chockoyotte St. just after 8:00 Tuesday night for a man on the caller’s porch with blood on him.
WITN
Renewed call to help find missing Bertie County man
Driver offers ride, says passenger stabbed him in the face. Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies. Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies. Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting...
WITN
Greenville Texas Roadhouse staff prepares to line dance in Dallas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A restaurant here in the east is making a name for itself, but not because of it’s food. Texas Roadhouse, here in Greenville, is one of 600 locations across the nation, and at every location, employees are taught to line dance. They do so every hour while working a shift and encourage those eating to join them.
WITN
RULING: Winterville town policy preventing livestreaming traffic stops violates First Amendment
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A US appeals court judge has ruled that an alleged Winterville town policy preventing livestreaming police officers during a traffic stop is a First Amendment violation. According to the ruling, Winterville Police Officer Myer Helms allegedly tried to stop Dijon Sharpe from livestreaming his own traffic...
WITN
Mother charged with concealing death after baby found dead inside suitcase
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A mother has been charged after her three-month-old was found dead inside a suitcase. Roanoke Rapids police said around 11:30 this morning they were called to a home at 107 Franklin Street to check on the wellbeing of a small child. After searching the home,...
WITN
Investigation underway after deadly Nash County shooting
First responders take part in CPR training provided by Pitt Community College. First responders take part in CPR training provided by Pitt Community College. 54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop. Updated: 10 hours ago. 54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop. Experts in...
WITN
POLICE: No charges in deadly Rocky Mount motel shootout
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said no charges will be filed in a deadly shootout Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel. Police said Damien Williams was killed when he and two other men forced their way into a room at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard to rob the two men inside.
WITN
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop in one Eastern Carolina city landed police more than 50 pounds of pot and the arrest of two Michigan men. Roanoke Rapids police say on Friday they found black duffel bags in the rear of a rental vehicle that contained vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana.
Comments / 0