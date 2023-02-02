Woman in house slippers sought in armed robbery at Nestor store

San Diego police say a woman wearing house slippers robbed a convenience store clerk at gunpoint last month, and they are hoping someone will help them figure out who and where she is.

The armed robbery happened about 3:50 p.m. Jan. 19 at a 7-Eleven on Palm Avenue just east of Interstate 5, according to police officials and San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Authorities say the woman was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, which she used to threaten the clerk. The thief took money — police did not say how much — and left.

The woman is said to be Latina, roughly 25 to 30 years old. She wore a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and house slippers during the heist, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call San Diego police's Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299. Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers (888) 580-8477 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org .





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .