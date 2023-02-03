Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
9-Year-Old Genius Finishes High School With Online ClassesYobonewsPhiladelphia, PA
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk AvenueMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Prosecutor tries to keep records secret in killing of Sayreville, NJ councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone is trying to keep a lid on information about the slaying of a borough councilwoman, whose shooting death has spurred online conspiracy theories. Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records requests to Ciccone's office requesting records connected to the investigation including...
Anger and grief after death of 14-year-old NJ high school student
BERKELEY — Some students at Central Regional High School walked out of their classes on Wednesday, as the community has been in turmoil since a 14-year-old freshman took her own life last week. Adriana Kuch died from suicide on Feb. 3, according to family members in tribute on social...
Prosecutor: Body of missing Jersey City teacher found in shallow grave
JERSEY CITY —The body of a woman was found in a shallow grave in Hudson County, a day after police were alerted to the disappearance of a female kindergarten teacher in the city. Luz Hernandez, 33, of Jersey City, was reported missing on Monday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez...
Woman admits stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from Clark, NJ store
CLARK — The arrest of a woman in connection with two shoplifting cases at an Ulta store could be the tip of the iceberg for several thefts totaling $20,000. Alliyah Hines was charged with stealing over $1,600 worth of merchandise including 16 bottles of perfume on Christmas Eve, according to Clark police. She returned to the store on Jan. 19 and took $1,600 worth of items.
NJ cop gets slapped with serious charges after wild 3 a.m. chase, shooting
PATERSON — A city police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault and official misconduct after shooting a fleeing man this summer. Officer Jerry Moravek had responded with several other officers to a noise complaint on June 11 at 3:20 a.m. As a small crowd in the street is...
5 armed robberies in 4 days — East Orange, NJ man charged
A man from Essex County is responsible for a string of armed robberies throughout Bergen County in late January, according to authorities. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Monday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Thomas Johnson, of East Orange. According to the prosecutor's office, Johnson hit four locations in 30...
Vandals wreck graves at historic cemetery in Vineland, NJ
🔴 Vandals damaged or destroyed grave markers in one of NJ's oldest cemeteries. 🔴 Many prominent people are interred on the grounds. Police are asking for the public's help in locating who damaged gravestones in an historic cemetery in South Jersey. Several headstone markers appear to have been...
Video shows someone running minutes after NJ councilwoman was killed
SAYREVILLE — Video has surfaced showing a person running behind the residential development where a borough councilwoman was gunned down Wednesday night. The video posted by News 12 New Jersey shows the person running at 7:31 p.m., nine minutes after Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot while in her SUV on Stuart Circle in Sayreville.
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NJ casinos say no guns after federal judge halts more of law against concealed firearms
ATLANTIC CITY – Casino owners in New Jersey have not waited to see how the court battle plays out over a state law restricting gun owners from carrying in “sensitive areas." Firearms have been banned from being carried on property at all nine casinos, according to Mark Giannantonio,...
A $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Burlington County, NJ
The Powerball Jackpot has been spiking over the last few drawings, but after last night, there was 1 lucky winner in Washington State who won the $754.6 Million jackpot. The big winner won a cash value of $407.2 million. Although that winner is far away, someone right in Burlington County was pretty excited after last night’s drawing. A ticket that was sold at a Wawa in Burlington made one New Jersey resident a whole lot richer.
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?
For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
5 Mercer County Bagel Shops Have Been Ranked As Best In All Of NJ
I love when we find out about different national holidays that come up, just as National Bagel Day. In celebration of National Bagel Day, NJ.com makes a list of the best bagels in the state and ranks them accordingly. I swear, there’s no better place to spend National Bagel Day...
This Bargain Grocery Store Just Opened a Third New Jersey Location
There's a new spot to grab your groceries in Monmouth County. It's always exciting when a new store opens up in New Jersey, especially when it's not too far from home. It's even better when it's a store we don't have many of in The Garden State. What do you...
Middlesex County, NJ town gets $370,000 for 911 upgrades
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — The police captain of this Middlesex County borough says its current emergency response system is at the end of its life and not serviceable any longer. So a sizable chunk of federal funding is arriving just in time. "We have to make sure that we're prepared...
Jackson, NJ man dies after off-road vehicle flips multiple times
LACEY — The driver of a side-by-side off-road vehicle died in a crash in a wooded area late Saturday afternoon. Lacey police said Michael D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding a 2019 Polaris Razor in an open dirt area at Lacey Material around 5:20 p.m. when he hit a dirt embankment and went airborne.
A $1,000,000 and 5 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey
It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn. The Powerball jackpot...
Nostalgic for Portugal? New coffee house opens in Somerset County, NJ
🔴 POURtuga Coffee House has just opened on the Watchung Circle in Somerset County. 🔴 The owners had a vision to make guests feel like they were visiting their grandma's house in Portugal. 🔴 The place serves delicious Portuguese pastries and imported espresso. A new Portuguese coffee...
NJ-bound flight forced to turn around after battery catches fire
🔴 United flight 2664 left San Diego for Newark just after 7 a.m. Pacific Time Tuesday. 🔴 Smoke began coming out of a passenger's bag in the first class cabin. 🔴 The San Diego Fire Department credited the flight crew for preventing the fire from spreading. A...
Atlantic County animal shelter drops adoption fees this month
PLEASANTVILLE — The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is lowering its adoption fees during the month of February. According to the American Heart Association, pets can help you reduce stress, boost mood, get more exercise, and lower blood pressure, and cholesterol. So, to celebrate American Heart Month, the shelter, located...
