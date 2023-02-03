ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Woman admits stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from Clark, NJ store

CLARK — The arrest of a woman in connection with two shoplifting cases at an Ulta store could be the tip of the iceberg for several thefts totaling $20,000. Alliyah Hines was charged with stealing over $1,600 worth of merchandise including 16 bottles of perfume on Christmas Eve, according to Clark police. She returned to the store on Jan. 19 and took $1,600 worth of items.
5 armed robberies in 4 days — East Orange, NJ man charged

A man from Essex County is responsible for a string of armed robberies throughout Bergen County in late January, according to authorities. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Monday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Thomas Johnson, of East Orange. According to the prosecutor's office, Johnson hit four locations in 30...
Vandals wreck graves at historic cemetery in Vineland, NJ

🔴 Vandals damaged or destroyed grave markers in one of NJ's oldest cemeteries. 🔴 Many prominent people are interred on the grounds. Police are asking for the public's help in locating who damaged gravestones in an historic cemetery in South Jersey. Several headstone markers appear to have been...
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
A $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Burlington County, NJ

The Powerball Jackpot has been spiking over the last few drawings, but after last night, there was 1 lucky winner in Washington State who won the $754.6 Million jackpot. The big winner won a cash value of $407.2 million. Although that winner is far away, someone right in Burlington County was pretty excited after last night’s drawing. A ticket that was sold at a Wawa in Burlington made one New Jersey resident a whole lot richer.
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?

For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
Atlantic County animal shelter drops adoption fees this month

PLEASANTVILLE — The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is lowering its adoption fees during the month of February. According to the American Heart Association, pets can help you reduce stress, boost mood, get more exercise, and lower blood pressure, and cholesterol. So, to celebrate American Heart Month, the shelter, located...
