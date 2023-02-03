ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Baby shot in Fayetteville, two adults dead

Fayetteville police said the baby is receiving treatment at an area hospital. Police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. Fayetteville police said the baby is receiving treatment at an area hospital. Police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
SILER CITY, NC
WALB 10

Grandmother charged with murder in death of 8-year-old granddaughter

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Investigators in North Carolina arrested a 72-year-old woman and charged her with murder in the beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says that shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, they were notified that a child was taken to the emergency...
NASHVILLE, NC
WITN

Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Walmart in Wilson. Police were called to the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road for shots fired just after 1:00 Monday afternoon. There, they found shell casings, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed security camera footage.
WILSON, NC

