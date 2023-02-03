Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Judge grants release of RPD bodycam in Darryl Williams case
Darryl Williams was in Raleigh police custody when his heart stopped beating after being tased multiple times in January.
WRAL
Two teenage boys shot on American Tobacco Trail near Hillside High School in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police said two teenage boys were shot Wednesday afternoon on the American Tobacco Trail near Hillside High School. Authorities took both teens to the hospital. One has life-threatening injuries and the other does not. Durham police found the teens were shot at about 1 p.m....
cbs17
Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
WRAL
Wake County IDs suspect in threat against Zebulon Middle School on same day two others are locked down
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office has filed a juvenile petition against a suspect in the threats made last week against Zebulon Middle School. Investigators made that announcement on the same day that two other Wake County schools saw the school day disrupted by a Code Red lockdown.
cbs17
Franklin County man charged after gun pointed at water corporation workers, police say
LAKE ROYALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged after Lake Royale Company police said he pointed a gun at water corporation employees. Police were dispatched Monday to a disturbance on Mahto Drive where water corporation employees were attempting to shut off service to a home. That’s when...
WRAL
Baby shot in Fayetteville, two adults dead
Fayetteville police said the baby is receiving treatment at an area hospital. Police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. Fayetteville police said the baby is receiving treatment at an area hospital. Police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home.
North Carolina woman charged in overdose death of high school student
A Spring Lake woman has been charged in connection to an overdose death of a teen in January.
North Carolina road rage shooter sought by sheriff
According to the sheriff's office, a verbal altercation ensued and the Audi driver retrieved a rifle from his vehicle.
cbs17
4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
WRAL
Hillside High School student dies, another hospitalized after shooting on American Tobacco Trail in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A teenage boy has died and another was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the American Tobacco Trail near Hillside High School. Durham Public Schools said the teen who died attended Hillside High School and the teen hospitalized is a student at the school. Authorities...
WITN
Deputies don’t have motive in beating death of 8-year-old; grandmother charged
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Nash County said they are still trying to determine a motive in the beating death of an 8-year-old girl whose grandmother has been charged with the murder. Deputies say that shortly after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, they were alerted that a child was taken...
Surveillance video offers clues to 2 people found shot dead in car in Henderson
HENDERSON, N.C. — Police are looking at surveillance video from Gholson Avenue in Henderson as they investigate a shooting that took place there on Tuesday morning. Two men were found shot dead in a car around 8 a.m. The video shows two people running from the scene. Richard Clark...
WRAL
Deputies say child was beaten to death, deadly shooting investigation underway in Nash County
Two major investigations are underway in Nash County. A shooting that killed one man and injured another. The other scene, an 8-year-old dies after suffering a brutal beating. Two major investigations are underway in Nash County. A shooting that killed one man and injured another. The other scene, an 8-year-old dies after suffering a brutal beating.
Spring Lake man charged in Harnett County drug overdose death
A man was arrested after another man was found dead from a drug overdose, according to Harnett County deputies.
Durham police ask for public's help identifying man responsible for bomb threats
Durham police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for making bomb threats at two businesses. On Feb. 2, shortly before 7 p.m., an unknown suspect walked into two businesses in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive. The suspect yelled that he had a bomb and walked away. No bomb was found at either business.
Nash County argument leads to shooting, leaving 1 dead, 1 injured
The Nash County sheriff's office said an argument between two people who knew each escalated into gunfire, leaving one dead and the other injured.
WALB 10
Grandmother charged with murder in death of 8-year-old granddaughter
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Investigators in North Carolina arrested a 72-year-old woman and charged her with murder in the beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says that shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, they were notified that a child was taken to the emergency...
WITN
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Walmart in Wilson. Police were called to the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road for shots fired just after 1:00 Monday afternoon. There, they found shell casings, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed security camera footage.
Deputies: Range Rover driver crashes into child, mom during chase in North Carolina; 3 kilos of cocaine seized
While deputies were speaking with the driver, Simoneka Lashay Neal, 28, she sped off in the Range Rover and deputies began to chase her, the news release said.
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office will soon have 1 device to track speed and license plates
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From tracking speeds to reading license plates, there are more eyes on our cars than ever before. Now a device that does both is coming to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a great tool we can utilize to try to keep the community...
Comments / 1