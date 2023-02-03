ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

McCarthy notches win with hard-fought vote to oust Omar

By Mike Lillis
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TAUc7_0kaou6Ms00

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) chalked up a big victory on Thursday when Republicans rallied to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from her seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Omar, a frequent critic of Israel and its human rights record, has been a target of Republicans since her arrival on Capitol Hill in 2019, and McCarthy has vowed for years to remove her from the Foreign Affairs panel if Republicans flipped control of the House.

Following through was tougher than he initially thought.

With Republicans controlling just a slim majority in the lower chamber — and a handful of GOP lawmakers balking at the notion that one party would control the other’s committee posts — party leaders had delayed the vote indefinitely. As recently as Wednesday, the resolution appeared to be dead in the water.

Undeterred, McCarthy spoke with each of the holdouts one-by-one — some by phone, some in person in his office — in a methodical effort to alleviate their concerns and flip their votes.

When the bill hit the floor Thursday afternoon, the results of his lobbying became clear: Every GOP lawmaker supported the measure, except for Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio), who voted present.

The expulsion prompted accusations from Democrats that Omar, one of just three Muslims in Congress, was targeted as “political revenge” for the two Republicans — Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Paul Gosar (Ariz.) — who were booted from their committees in the last Congress. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said the move was “blatantly Islamophobic.”

For McCarthy, however, it marked a major triumph, demonstrating that he can unite a restive and discordant conference behind controversial proposals even after he was bruised, just weeks ago, by the humiliating balloting process that nearly denied him the Speaker’s gavel.

But he is sure to face much tougher legislative fights in the months ahead, including a high-stakes battle with President Biden over raising the debt ceiling and preventing a government default.

After Thursday’s expulsion vote, McCarthy did not dwell on the process that led to it, but amplified his argument that Omar’s past comments — some of which were deemed antisemitic by members of both parties — made her a national security risk on a committee with jurisdiction over U.S. foreign policy.

“It puts America in jeopardy, and I’m not going to do that under my watch,” McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol.

The win lends McCarthy and Republicans some momentum after a rocky start to the year. After predicting a huge red wave heading into November’s midterms, only to eke out a tiny majority, they then stumbled through a marathon, five-day Speaker’s vote — the longest since before the Civil War — that exposed deep divisions between the various factions of the conference.

Since then, Republicans have struggled to move some of their most prominent agenda items to the floor, including a proposal designed to curb migration at the southern border, which they hoped would be among their first victories under their new majority. Instead, internal disagreements between two Texas Republicans — Reps. Chip Roy and Tony Gonzales — have left the bill languishing in committee.

“When we deal with immigration, a lot of members have a lot of different positions. Both of those members from Texas have a lot to say,” McCarthy acknowledged Thursday. “I know members are working together to try to find a place to get there.”

Amid the difficult month, securing Omar’s expulsion from Foreign Affairs was a bright spot for McCarthy and the GOP. But it didn’t come easily.

When GOP leaders first made moves to bring the resolution to the floor in late January, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) announced her opposition in no uncertain terms, while Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) — who had declared her clear objections in December — also expressed misgivings.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) added to McCarthy’s headaches on Friday, when he announced that he would also vote to keep Omar on the committee.

The message from the three dissenters was virtually identical: They had all opposed the Democrats’ effort to boot Greene and Gosar from their committees, and they would extend their principled objection to the Omar vote.

“Two wrongs do not make a right,” Spartz said last week.

McCarthy got to work, signaling he was ready to “add due process language” to the resolution, according to Spartz. It was enough to flip the vote of the Indiana holdout, and she announced her support for the resolution on Tuesday.

McCarthy then spoke with Buck by phone on Wednesday morning, when the Speaker promised the Colorado Republican that he’d work to reform the process governing committee dismissals, according to Buck. He, too, flipped to yes.

Mace huddled with McCarthy in the Speaker’s office on Thursday morning and emerged with the same message: McCarthy had vowed a “commitment,” she said, to reforms that would ensure members would be referred to the House Ethics Committee before there are any floor votes to strip them of their committee seats. She, too, was on board.

The vote Thursday was 218 to 211, along strict party lines, with one lawmaker, Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio), voting “present.”

Afterwards, McCarthy announced, in vague terms , that he was ready to reform the process, saying he’ll form a bipartisan group to “clarify the rules” surrounding committee evictions, for this Congress and those to follow.

“I don’t know the definition exactly what all that’s going to mean,” he said. “I think that should be clear.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Biden has tense exchange with Republicans on Social Security during State of the Union

A section from President Biden’s State of the Union address that aimed to ding Republicans on plans to cut Social Security turned into an unusual moment of live policy discussion — and apparent agreement — during the annual speech. “Some Republicans want Social Security and Medicare to sunset,” Biden said. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) […]
WGN Radio

Sanders says ‘choice is between normal or crazy’ in GOP response

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders (R ) called for a new generation of Republican leadership in her response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.  “The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left,” Sanders said from the governor’s mansion in Little Rock. “The choice is between normal or crazy. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
The List

Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
WGN Radio

White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden Twitter hearing

The White House on Wednesday bashed House Republicans for engaging in what it called a “bizarre political stunt” as the Oversight Committee held its first hearing related to an investigation of the president’s son, Hunter Biden.  “The morning after President Biden delivered a State of the Union Address emphasizing the significant progress we’ve made as […]
WGN Radio

Matt Gaetz quietly replaces Chip Roy on ‘weaponization’ panel

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) quietly replaced Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) on the new House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. The change was noted in the Congressional Record last week, but was not widely noticed for days. All Republican members of the panel are appointed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.). “In order to […]
TEXAS STATE
WGN Radio

Here are some of the states that won big in the new House GOP

A handful of states are emerging as big winners in the new House Republican majority as their representatives head to prominent roles on key panels. Republicans from states including Texas, Florida, Mississippi and Kentucky are chairing or sitting on some of the highest-profile committees. These assignments offer lawmakers the opportunities to address issues in their […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

Dems plan to slam GOP for ‘political stunts and sham investigations’ at first House education hearing

Democrats on the House Education and Workforce Committee are set to accuse Republicans of making “classrooms into the epicenter of their culture war” during the panel’s first hearing of the year on Wednesday. “Now, instead of working with Democrats to address the real issues schools and institutions are facing, Republican lawmakers are prioritizing political stunts […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WGN Radio

McConnell denies any ‘reprisal’ or ‘animus’ in bumping Scott from Commerce

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday denied that any “reprisal” or “animus” played a role in his decision to remove Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) from the Commerce Committee. “He had a temporary assignment on the committee, the way we do things, for two years,” McConnell said in an interview with Fox News. “He […]
WGN Radio

Five things Biden didn’t talk about in the State of the Union

President Biden avoided talking about some major topics during his first State of the Union address before a divided Congress on Tuesday. Here are five things Biden didn’t include in his speech. Student loan forgiveness Biden didn’t explicitly mention his student loan forgiveness plan, which is held up in the courts because of multiple legal […]
TEXAS STATE
WGN Radio

Democrats prop up Harris, Clinton for 2024 if Biden doesn’t run: poll

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton trails only Vice President Harris in a hypothetical 2024 Democratic primary survey without President Biden, topping a field that includes both new names and familiar faces. In the poll of 2,194 people, Harris topped a Democratic field without Biden with 32 percent support. Clinton, who has run for president […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN Radio

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is designated survivor for 2023 State of the Union

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is the designated survivor for President Biden’s State of the Union address, according to a White House official. Walsh as Labor secretary is the 11th in the presidential line of succession. Walsh is expected to step down from his job in the Biden administration to take over as head of the National […]
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy