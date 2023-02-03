ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

yes ma'am
5d ago

it's so many ignorant people in these comments, yikes! 3 young American men lost their lives! show some compassion! I hope they get proper justice.

Bay Area Millionaire
5d ago

Dear Universal GOD, In this moment, please be with these men's families and all families who have had to experience the feeling of losing a loved one and allow them to find peace and understanding with/thru you. I pray that they are happily in their next journey with your love guiding. Continue to guide us here as we begin to learn to accept that everything has purpose and meaning regardless if we understand or agree as we are a part of a larger plan, one where we arent privy to the whole picture nor should we be. Please continue to bless everyone reading this article and commentors with inner and worldly peace that only you can provide. Thank you for everything you give and do. Thank you for always keeping the same energy 24/7. Without you life is void.- RRE Millionaire

Guest
5d ago

It's sad 3 individuals lost their life for what regardless of how they lived or what they rapped about nobody deserves to die period I pray for their families because nobody deserves death no matter the lifestyle they live or lived

fox2detroit.com

Murdered rapper's family ‘in the dark’ amid investigation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of one of three rappers who were found murdered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex says they've been kept in the dark about the investigation - including why her son was targeted. Montoya Givens was one of the three men who were...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Police: Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly 2 weeks

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building have been identified as those of three aspiring rappers who went missing nearly two weeks ago, police said Friday. Michigan State Police said Friday afternoon on Twitter that investigators identified the bodies as those of Armani Kelly, 27, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, 31, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, 31, of Melvindale. “We offer our condolences to their family and friends,” police said. The Michigan men were supposed to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but they vanished after that appearance was canceled. Their bodies were found Thursday in the basement of an abandoned, rat-infested apartment building in Highland Park, near Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
CBS News

Deputy resigns after woman, 2 sons found frozen to death in field

A sheriff's deputy sent to search for a Detroit-area mother and her two young sons whose bodies later were found frozen in a field has resigned.The Oakland County sheriff's office said the deputy stepped down Jan. 22, The Detroit News reported Monday. The deputy's name was not released.The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found Jan. 15 in Pontiac after Cannady's 10-year-old daughter went to a home near the field and told someone that her "family was dead in a field," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said earlier this month.They were not dressed properly for...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit woman helping stray dog finds decomposing body

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit woman won't soon forget what she saw inside an abandoned house on Monday. Emily Brock is an animal lover, so she wasn't hesitant when she saw a stray dog dart into one of the abandoned houses near Lesure and Keeler Streets."I went to my house to get dog food," Brock said. "Came back, and she was gone. I went into the house where she's at. I stopped and seen it (sic)."When the 19-year-old glanced down, she saw a foot on a mattress in the middle of the dining room. "All I saw was one leg. But when...
DETROIT, MI
