Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
NFL
Jim Irsay: Final decision on Colts' head coach hire expected in coming days
The Indianapolis Colts are getting closer to a head coaching hire, but it won't happen in the next few hours. On Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter that the Colts remain days away from selecting their next coach. "We said, as an Organization(Colts)… The Coaching search would be...
NFL
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says QB Jalen Hurts has nothing to prove with contract extension on horizon
Win or lose in Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to begin contract extension talks with quarterback Jalen Hurts soon. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Monday night that Hurts was "just what we're looking for." Asked when...
NFL
49ers hire former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator
The San Francisco 49ers have landed their next defensive coordinator. The 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks as the team's DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Wilks replaces DeMeco Ryans, whom the Texans hired as their next head coach on Jan. 31. Wilks started last...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NFL
2022 NFL Combine Schedule & Event Details - NFL.com
WELCOME TO THE 2023 NFL SCOUTING COMBINE PRESENTED BY NOBULL. The NFL Scouting Combine is pivotal step in the prospect journey from amateur athlete to NFL Pro. This key stop before the NFL Draft provides an exciting opportunity for fans to witness the future talent of the NFL up-close before prospects find their new team.
NFL
GMs Howie Roseman, Brett Veach discuss aggressive moves that led to Super Bowl LVII berths
PHOENIX -- A family reunion feel surrounds Super Bowl LVII, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles intertwined like relatives at a grandiose picnic. It's been dubbed The Andy Reid Bowl, The Kelce Bowl. But the connections run even deeper, starting with the front offices, where aggressive tactics have led to years of success in Philly and K.C.
NFL
NFL Announces 2022 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Winners
The NFL has named Boys and Girls High School Coach Clive Harding and Maine-Endwell High School Coach Matt Gallagher as the AFC and NFC recipients of the 2022 NFL Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award. For the first time, the NFL recognized the top high school coach...
NFL
RB Index: Ranking all 75 starting running backs from the 2022 NFL season
We are on the brink of wrapping up the fifth season of the RB Index, but I'm about to enter some new territory. I've decided to rank every running back who started a game in the 2022 NFL season. Here is my pecking order, 1 to 75. 2022 stats: 17...
NFL
All-Andy Reid Team: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens headline stacked offense
Andy Reid and I both got our NFL coaching start in Green Bay under Mike Holmgren in 1992, spending countless hours together learning the West Coast offense. Three decades later, Andy's preparing for his third Super Bowl in four years, and I'm loving every minute of the build-up to a special matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Reid's current team vs. his former team.
NFL
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick heap praise on each other on former Patriots QB's retirement podcast
For one day anyway, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick teamed up again -- on Brady's podcast. Belichick was a surprise addition to the "Let's Go!" podcast on Monday night with Brady and co-host Jim Gray, the first episode since Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons. And if you knew nothing of Brady's awkward 2020 exit from the New England Patriots, you might assume that Brady and Belichick have been the closest of allies and maybe even good friends.
NFL
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses diversity efforts, state of officiating ahead of Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of key league issues -- including diversity efforts, officiating and player health and safety -- during his news conference on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Goodell told reporters that the league is "pleased to see progress" in its efforts to...
NFL
Move the Sticks: How the Chiefs & Eagles were built
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down how the Kansas City Chiefs were built through the draft, free agency and trades. Next, the pair do a deep dive into how the Philadelphia Eagles were built. To wrap up the show, the duo gives their takeaways from the Reese's Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl.
NFL
NFL and USAA Announce Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera as Recipient of 12th Annual Salute to Service Award
The NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, named Ron Rivera, head coach of the Washington Commanders, as the recipient of the 2022 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The award acknowledges the exceptional efforts by members of the NFL family to honor and support members of the military community.
NFL
Eagles OT Lane Johnson ready to go against Chris Jones, Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII despite groin injury
PHOENIX -- Late in the 2022 regular season, Lane Johnson was faced with the possibility of missing his team's Super Bowl pursuit. A torn adductor in his groin meant he needed surgery. But Johnson wasn't in a rush to reach the operating table, choosing rehab to preserve his chances of returning in the postseason.
NFL
Joe Montana would choose Jimmy Garoppolo over Trey Lance, Brock Purdy as 49ers QB in 2023
Joe Montana has his pick for the next 49ers quarterback, and it's not the one the San Francisco brass appear to be choosing. When asked who he'd throw his support behind -- Brock Purdy or Trey Lance -- the Pro Football Hall Of Fame quarterback told Michael Silver on the "Open Mike" podcast that he'd throw his support behind Door No. 3: Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk predicts Chiefs' passing game will 'expose' Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl trash talk has begun -- just not from the Eagles or Chiefs, yet. 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who knows both opponents well after playing the Chiefs in Week 7 and falling to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, has doubts about Philadelphia's ability to take down Kansas City on Sunday.
NFL
Bills safety Damar Hamlin receives NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award in Phoenix
PHOENIX -- Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award. Hamlin read a brief statement Wednesday with his parents on stage with him at the Phoenix Convention Center. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.
NFL
Mike Carey | Black History Month
As we celebrate Black History Month, we honor those in the past and present that have made a mark on the NFL. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson shares the story of how Mike Carey became the first black referee in a Super Bowl.
NFL
Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes (ankle) 'can really do just about everything' in Super Bowl game plan
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- "Ankle Watch" is inching toward a close. The ankle injury Patrick Mahomes sustained in the Divisional Round has been the subject of constant questions during Super Bowl week. At each turn, the Kansas City Chiefs have dismissed it as a true concern. On Wednesday, coach Andy Reid...
