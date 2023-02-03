ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
NFL

2022 NFL Combine Schedule & Event Details - NFL.com

WELCOME TO THE 2023 NFL SCOUTING COMBINE PRESENTED BY NOBULL. The NFL Scouting Combine is pivotal step in the prospect journey from amateur athlete to NFL Pro. This key stop before the NFL Draft provides an exciting opportunity for fans to witness the future talent of the NFL up-close before prospects find their new team.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

All-Andy Reid Team: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens headline stacked offense

Andy Reid and I both got our NFL coaching start in Green Bay under Mike Holmgren in 1992, spending countless hours together learning the West Coast offense. Three decades later, Andy's preparing for his third Super Bowl in four years, and I'm loving every minute of the build-up to a special matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Reid's current team vs. his former team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick heap praise on each other on former Patriots QB's retirement podcast

For one day anyway, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick teamed up again -- on Brady's podcast. Belichick was a surprise addition to the "Let's Go!" podcast on Monday night with Brady and co-host Jim Gray, the first episode since Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons. And if you knew nothing of Brady's awkward 2020 exit from the New England Patriots, you might assume that Brady and Belichick have been the closest of allies and maybe even good friends.
NFL

Move the Sticks: How the Chiefs & Eagles were built

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down how the Kansas City Chiefs were built through the draft, free agency and trades. Next, the pair do a deep dive into how the Philadelphia Eagles were built. To wrap up the show, the duo gives their takeaways from the Reese's Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Bills safety Damar Hamlin receives NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award. Hamlin read a brief statement Wednesday with his parents on stage with him at the Phoenix Convention Center. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.
PHOENIX, AZ
NFL

Mike Carey | Black History Month

As we celebrate Black History Month, we honor those in the past and present that have made a mark on the NFL. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson shares the story of how Mike Carey became the first black referee in a Super Bowl.

