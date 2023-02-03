Defense attorney: Charges dismissed against ex-Spring Valley building inspector in connection to fatal Evergreen Court fire

Read full article on original website
Headlines: Mount Vernon murder, Tuxedo Park police officer arrested, former officer charged with stealing
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Suspect arraigned on murder charges in death of NYPD officer from Deer Park
Family, friends and the NYPD are mourning the loss of an officer from Deer Park. The family of officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, made the difficult decision to take him off life support on Tuesday night. Many are remembering officer Fayaz - including his Deer Park community. Special prayers were held...
2 Orange County schools allegedly impacted by multiple violent incidents Tuesday
Two Newburgh schools were impacted by multiple violent incidents Tuesday, according to several sources. News 12 confirmed with district officials that a lockout was temporarily put in place at Gidney Avenue Memorial School after receiving a tip and a photo of police around the building. District communications specialist Cassie Skarlz...
Retired Westchester County police officer indicted in pension fraud scheme
Authorities say Sciacca took unlawful pension payments and forged a required certificate, purportedly issued by the state Education Department.
Officials: Work dispute between PSE&G co-workers may have led to murder-suicide
Authorities in Somerset County say that a dispute between PSE&G co-workers may have led to a murder-suicide. The county prosecutor says that 58-year-old Gary Curtis was a former PSE&G employee. They say that he waited in the parking lot of the company's headquarters in Somerset for current PSE&G employee Russell Heller, 51. They say that when Heller got out of his car, Curtis confronted him and shot him.
Community, peers mourn death of NYPD officer; suspect of fatal shooting in custody
The NYPD is honoring late officer Adeed Fayaz following his death resulting from a weekend shooting. The man accused of the fatal shooting faces several charges, including murder.
Police: Person of interest in NYPD officer shooting taken into custody at Rockland motel
NYPD and Clarkstown police officers were in and out of several rooms on the second floor of the Day's Inn in Nanuet, where the person of interest was apparently hiding out.
Man wanted for at least 2 burglaries in Nassau County
According to detectives, an unknown male broke the front glass door of CardSmart located at 326 Dogwood Ave. in Franklin Square on Jan. 28 at 2:50 a.m.
Judge seals arrest warrant for Stamford mom whose son was buried in park
A Stamford mom whose toddler son was found buried in a local park was arraigned Monday, but there's still little known about the case against her. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons in connection to her two-year-old's death. A judge has sealed her arrest warrant until Feb. 16.
Neighbors, Muslim community mourn death of NYPD officer from Deer Park
Officer Adeed Fayaz's funeral will be held at the Maki Masjid Mosque in Brooklyn on Thursday.
Police increase reward for information on suspect in 2021 Elmont acid attack
As News 12 has reported, Nafiah Ikram was walking up her Elmont driveway in 2021 when suddenly someone threw acid in her face.
Authorities: Body of missing kindergarten teacher from Jersey City found in shallow grave
Police discovered the remains of Luz Hernandez, 30, buried along Central Avenue in Kearny in an empty lot.
Authorities: Off-duty Tuxedo Park police officer arrested for domestic violence
Officer Adam Basilicata was arrested for harassment by town of Cornwall police on Jan. 28.
Police: Suspect in NYPD officer shooting arrested at Rockland motel
Charges are pending against the man accused of shooting NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz on Saturday night in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Police confirmed Tuesday evening that Fayaz had died. At 6:55 p.m., officers from the 75th Precinct...
Vigil held for worker fatally shot at Yonkers bar last year
The group remembered Antonio Antoine-Fils, a Montvale, New Jersey resident, as giving, sweet, and "an amazing kid."
Sources: Police track down person of interest in connection to shooting of off-duty NYPD officer to Rockland hotel
Officials were at the Day's Inn in Nanuet in the hope of finding information on the person who shot an off-duty NYPD officer Saturday in an attempted robbery.
Police: Wallkill neighbors involved in attempted hammer attack
An investigation revealed 36-year-old Letoya Washington came at two of her neighbors with a hammer, authorities say.
Video shows person running behind complex where Councilwoman Dwumfour was fatally shot
News 12 received video showing a person running behind an apartment complex where Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was murdered.
NYPD arrests driver in connection to deadly crash on Cross Bronx Expressway
Police arrested and identified the 43-year-old man in connection to a deadly three-car crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway in November.
Nassau legislature OKs pay hike for police officers
It is the first increase in salary since 2017.
