Defense attorney: Charges dismissed against ex-Spring Valley building inspector in connection to fatal Evergreen Court fire

Authorities in Somerset County say that a dispute between PSE&G co-workers may have led to a murder-suicide. The county prosecutor says that 58-year-old Gary Curtis was a former PSE&G employee. They say that he waited in the parking lot of the company's headquarters in Somerset for current PSE&G employee Russell Heller, 51. They say that when Heller got out of his car, Curtis confronted him and shot him.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO