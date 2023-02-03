ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Defense attorney: Charges dismissed against ex-Spring Valley building inspector in connection to fatal Evergreen Court fire

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

Related
News 12

Officials: Work dispute between PSE&G co-workers may have led to murder-suicide

Authorities in Somerset County say that a dispute between PSE&G co-workers may have led to a murder-suicide. The county prosecutor says that 58-year-old Gary Curtis was a former PSE&G employee. They say that he waited in the parking lot of the company's headquarters in Somerset for current PSE&G employee Russell Heller, 51. They say that when Heller got out of his car, Curtis confronted him and shot him.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Judge seals arrest warrant for Stamford mom whose son was buried in park

A Stamford mom whose toddler son was found buried in a local park was arraigned Monday, but there's still little known about the case against her. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons in connection to her two-year-old's death. A judge has sealed her arrest warrant until Feb. 16.
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Police: Suspect in NYPD officer shooting arrested at Rockland motel

Charges are pending against the man accused of shooting NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz on Saturday night in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Police confirmed Tuesday evening that Fayaz had died. At 6:55 p.m., officers from the 75th Precinct...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy