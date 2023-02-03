Read full article on original website
Man arrested on outstanding warrants
Feb. 8—An Odessa man accused of beating up his common-law wife while she was holding a baby back in October was arrested Monday on outstanding warrants issued in connection with the case. According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 25-year-old Esmond Drive resident called 911 around 10:30 p.m....
2 arrested on drug charges
Feb. 7—Two Odessa men were arrested on felony drug charges Monday after an officer said he pulled them over following a suspected drug transaction and he found them with fentanyl-laced pills, marijuana and methamphetamine. According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer and an intern were watching a...
Affidavit reveals new details about suspect involved in high-speed chase
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man arrested last week after allegedly leading police in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash is now facing additional charges. Dylan Kerr, 25, was originally charged with evading arrest, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and failure to comply with responsibilities after striking a fixed object in the […]
OPD says suspect intentionally rammed police car during drug bust
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two people earlier this month during a narcotics investigation that ended when one of the suspects allegedly rammed into a police cruiser. Alejandro Solis has been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Joshua Tijerina has been charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant. […]
Odessan accused in accident involving injury
Feb. 8—An Odessa man accused of rear-ending a pickup truck with his mother's vehicle nearly a year ago was arrested on outstanding warrants Monday. According to Odessa Police Department reports, three warrants were issued for Mark Anthony Mendoza, 24, after he allegedly hit the back of a Chevrolet C1500 with his mother's Mitsubishi Outlander shortly after midnight last Valentine's Day.
Chase leads to shooting suspect arrest
Feb. 7—An Odessa man wanted in connection with a December shooting was arrested last week following a high speed chase. According to Odessa Police Department reports, a 36-year-old man told officers he was sitting inside his camper trailer in the 1600 block of Doran on Dec. 6 when he was shot in the arm around 11:30 p.m. by someone who was standing in an alley near the trailer.
OPD seizes more than 140 grams of cocaine
Feb. 6—A surveillance operation resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of more than 140 grams of cocaine last week. According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives received tips someone was selling cocaine out of a GMC pickup and as they were watching it on Thursday they saw what they thought was a drug transaction between the people in the GMC and Alejandro Solis, who had arrived in a Jeep Gladiator.
OPD says this suspect stole more than $4K worth of cigarettes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant late last month after investigators said she was allegedly caught on camera stealing hundreds of packages of cigarettes. Samantha Gonzales, 24, has been charged with Theft of Property. She’s also facing a similar charge out of Ector County. According to an Odessa Police Department […]
Odessan arrested in connection with burglaries
Feb. 6—An Odessa man who was given a chance by two separate judges last year was arrested last week in connection with four car burglaries and a theft case. According to Ector County District Court records, Dylan Daniels, 30, was placed on 10 years' community supervision in April 2022 by Judge Justin Low after he pleaded guilty in connection with a December 2021 theft case.
Odessan accused of strangling, punching 61-year-old mother
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he seriously injured his mom during an assault. Jeremy Duane Yeilding, 34, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on February 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on […]
Father files lawsuit following son's death
Feb. 8—The father of a 24-year-old Louisiana man who was struck and killed by a car near the Cinergy Theater on Highway 191 last summer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver, but Odessa Police have determined the young man committed suicide. According to OPD, Tristin John...
Pregnant Odessan arrested
Feb. 7—A pregnant Odessa woman was arrested Saturday morning after her boyfriend told police she pulled a knife on him. According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 24-year-old man called 911 from an apartment on Andrews Highway around 4:40 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, Kyrionna Ashantae Cooper, 20,...
Driver arrested after crashing into house
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when he crashed into a home and injured his passenger. Arnold Benavides, 41, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Injury. According to an Odessa Police Department report, just after midnight […]
Pedestrian dies following hit and run crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified a man killed Monday evening in a deadly pedestrian/vehicle crash as 51-year-old Lazaro Villafuerte Resendiz, of Cedar Creek, Texas. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on February 7 on the north service road near the 1900 block of E Interstate 20, mile marker 137. At the […]
Teen says dad assaulted her amid argument about her boyfriend
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly admitted to hitting, kicking, and choking his daughter amid an argument. Joaquin DeLara, 41, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Assault by Impeding Breath. According to an affidavit, on January 25, officers with the Odessa Police […]
Ector County Felony Dispositions: Feb. 6, 2023
Feb. 6—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated. ASSAULT. Evelyn Molina, 17, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to aggravated...
KCBD
Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After deliberating for two hours, a Lubbock jury sentenced Alexander May to 10 years of probation following his manslaughter conviction. His sentencing comes after the jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before finding him guilty of manslaughter on February 3 for killing Jonathan Pesqueda in a wrong-way crash in 2017.
Man accused of trying to smother woman with pillow in Odessa hotel
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after a disturbance at the Odessa Marriott. Jerome Defatte, 45, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath and Unlawful Restraint. According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:00 a.m. on January 27, officers responded to the Marriott hotel on E 5th Street after […]
Woman says dad threatened to ‘slice her to pieces’ amid argument
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened several family members said he was going to cut his daughter “into pieces” with a box cutter. Ramon Garcia, 58, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Public […]
cbs7.com
40 year old murder case gets a second look
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On the corner of 2nd and Belmont once stood the old Sand and Sage Motel. The location for the murder of Father Patrick Ryan. Where it was once thought he was killed by James Reyos. But now that conviction is being questioned and the case has been...
