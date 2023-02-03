ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

As Michigan adjusts to roster changes, Lexie Blair’s return is instrumental

With a new head coach and inexperienced players expected to immediately step into starting roles, the Michigan softball team needs experience — and Lexie Blair provides just that. Throughout her four seasons, the graduate outfielder has been crucial to the Wolverines’ success. Blair has earned All-Big Ten first-team honors...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan confident in pitchers despite offseason turnover

Ahead of the Michigan softball team’s first matchup of the season on Thursday, Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl emphasized the importance of consistency in the circle. But for a team that lost both of its starting pitchers in the offseason, consistency might be a tall order. When star pitcher Alex...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan finds success containing opponents’ top scorers

With both teams lined up prior to the Michigan men’s basketball team’s game at Northwestern last Thursday, there was one notable player missing from the Wildcats’ line. Standing on the sideline beside his coach while facing the crowd — instead of the Wolverines’ backs like the rest of his teammates — guard Chase Audige wasn’t following the usual pre-game script. Welsh-Ryan Arena’s PA announcer quickly explained why, as Northwestern’s second-leading scorer on the year was presented with a commemorative basketball for scoring 1,000 career points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Late flurry in Mexico gives Michigan reason for optimism

In a weekend that offered few surprises, the No. 29 Michigan women’s golf team returned to action at the Collegiate Invitational in Mexico. Played on an unpredictable grass course, the bumpy hills of Guadalajara mirrored the team’s battling performance as it attempted to dispel the offseason cobwebs. Matched...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Despite many changes, Michigan enters 2023 season motivated to prove itself

Heading into the 2023 season, the Michigan softball team was not ranked on the Division I preseason poll — and it knew why. This season’s roster lacks star players from last year, including first team All-Region pitcher Alex Storako and second team All-Region outfielder Kristina Burkhardt — in addition to other key pieces. Out of the 20 player roster, nine are newcomers to the program.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

SportsMonday: Don’t get your hopes up

That little glimmer of hope you have in your chest. Those images of tournament dreams and March Madness magic dancing in front of your eyes. Is the Michigan men’s basketball team making you feel something again?. Don’t. For your own sake, I’m begging you not to believe in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Back from injury once again, Eric Ciccolini is hitting his stride

It feels a bit like Sisyphus, frankly. Every time senior forward Eric Ciccolini has recovered from an injury throughout his career with the No. 5 Michigan hockey team, he seems to get hurt once again. But despite that adversity, Ciccolini just keeps working to recover, to come back stronger than ever, to push that boulder up the hill once and for all.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan upsets field to win Big Ten Match Play title

Ranked eighth out of nine teams in the field, the Michigan men’s golf team entered the Big Ten Match Play Championship with a slim chance of winning. Playing at the Hammock Beach Ocean Course in Florida, the Wolverines faced a steep uphill climb, with matches against No. 7 Penn State, No. 2 Michigan State, No. 3 Indiana and No. 1 Northwestern.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Nolan’s career high drives Michigan in rivalry victory

EAST LANSING — Down two guards to injury and facing an in-state rival on the road in a hostile environment, the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team looked in all directions for someone to pick up the slack in the guards’ absence. The answer? Senior guard Maddie...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Energy-fueled Michigan overcomes tests against No. 18 Harvard

The No. 4 Michigan men’s tennis team’s victory on Sunday may appear to be just another notch onto an undefeated record — the completion of a flawless stretch of results against three consecutive ranked opponents in only a week. For the Wolverines (8-0 overall) however, the competitive...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan serves revenge to Harvard at home

Following the No. 4 Michigan men’s tennis team’s loss in the doubles point against the Harvard men’s tennis team, the Wolverines found themselves in an unfamiliar place. Looking to redeem their 4-3 loss from last season against No. 18 Harvard and its subsequent defeat in doubles play, Michigan was ravenous for the win. But its appetite was only satiated when it clinched a home win over the Crimson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Against Michigan State, Leigha Brown steps up again on big stage

EAST LANSING — Fifth-year wing Leigha Brown always brings energy and intensity, but she hits her stride when the games mean more. And in Sunday’s matchup with Michigan State, a rivalry win was on the line. In a meaningful contest against the Spartans, Brown led the charge for...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

What is the Flint Transformation Plan? U-M Flint students weigh in on potential changes

Enrollment at the University of Michigan’s Flint campus has declined 25% in the last seven years. In response to this decline, former University President Mary Sue Coleman sent a charge letter to U-M Flint Chancellor Deba Dutta on Aug. 29, 2022, calling on U-M Flint administrators to analyze the school’s business model and make major changes to boost enrollment. In response, Dutta and the U-M Flint administration have since been working to establish the Flint Strategic Transformation Plan to increase enrollment and make the campus a sustainable academic institution in a competitive higher education sector.
FLINT, MI
Michigan Daily

Meaningful DEI must include affordability and dignity for all grad workers

On Jan. 10, University of Michigan President Santa Ono held a talk to discuss the University’s record on and aspirations for the ideals of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Members of the Graduate Employees’ Organization were outside holding a picket to call attention to how the University has created a crisis of affordability and unsafe working conditions for graduate workers. This situation disproportionately affects graduate workers from marginalized backgrounds and is directly counter to the University’s crucial commitment to DEI. Graduate workers have been fighting for months for a contract that would hold the University accountable to that commitment and ensure affordability and dignity for all graduate workers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Local Ann Arbor bookstore Booksweet hosts disability pride author’s night

Booksweet, a self-described “cozy community spot to browse and chat about books” located in Ann Arbor was filled with 30 people for a Local Author’s Night focused on Disability Pride on Friday. Four authors talked about their lives and their literary works: Ashwini Bhasi, Nazifa Islam, Stephanie Heit and Petra Kuppers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Residence Hall Q&A allows students to express positive and negative aspects of resident hall life

Six students gathered at the Couzens Multipurpose Room Tuesday evening to discuss the construction of the 2,300-bed residence hall on Elbel Field in a Q&A session hosted by Student Life. Rick Gibson, director of University of Michigan housing, and Susan Cramer, senior associate director of Residential Dining, both asked questions to the group in hopes of implementing student feedback into the new building plans.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Get a taste of the city during Ann Arbor’s 15th annual Restaurant Week

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is back, serving up some of the best local eats at a discount from Feb. 5 to Feb. 10. The Main Street Area Association has commemorated Restaurant Week annually since 2009 and is kicking off its 15th year with over 20 restaurants participating and spanning the entire city, ranging from quick-service locations to sit-down eateries.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy