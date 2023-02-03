Read full article on original website
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland NewsLakeland, FL
Michigan Daily
As Michigan adjusts to roster changes, Lexie Blair’s return is instrumental
With a new head coach and inexperienced players expected to immediately step into starting roles, the Michigan softball team needs experience — and Lexie Blair provides just that. Throughout her four seasons, the graduate outfielder has been crucial to the Wolverines’ success. Blair has earned All-Big Ten first-team honors...
Michigan Daily
Michigan confident in pitchers despite offseason turnover
Ahead of the Michigan softball team’s first matchup of the season on Thursday, Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl emphasized the importance of consistency in the circle. But for a team that lost both of its starting pitchers in the offseason, consistency might be a tall order. When star pitcher Alex...
Michigan Daily
Michigan finds success containing opponents’ top scorers
With both teams lined up prior to the Michigan men’s basketball team’s game at Northwestern last Thursday, there was one notable player missing from the Wildcats’ line. Standing on the sideline beside his coach while facing the crowd — instead of the Wolverines’ backs like the rest of his teammates — guard Chase Audige wasn’t following the usual pre-game script. Welsh-Ryan Arena’s PA announcer quickly explained why, as Northwestern’s second-leading scorer on the year was presented with a commemorative basketball for scoring 1,000 career points.
Michigan Daily
Late flurry in Mexico gives Michigan reason for optimism
In a weekend that offered few surprises, the No. 29 Michigan women’s golf team returned to action at the Collegiate Invitational in Mexico. Played on an unpredictable grass course, the bumpy hills of Guadalajara mirrored the team’s battling performance as it attempted to dispel the offseason cobwebs. Matched...
Michigan Daily
Despite many changes, Michigan enters 2023 season motivated to prove itself
Heading into the 2023 season, the Michigan softball team was not ranked on the Division I preseason poll — and it knew why. This season’s roster lacks star players from last year, including first team All-Region pitcher Alex Storako and second team All-Region outfielder Kristina Burkhardt — in addition to other key pieces. Out of the 20 player roster, nine are newcomers to the program.
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: Don’t get your hopes up
That little glimmer of hope you have in your chest. Those images of tournament dreams and March Madness magic dancing in front of your eyes. Is the Michigan men’s basketball team making you feel something again?. Don’t. For your own sake, I’m begging you not to believe in...
Michigan Daily
Back from injury once again, Eric Ciccolini is hitting his stride
It feels a bit like Sisyphus, frankly. Every time senior forward Eric Ciccolini has recovered from an injury throughout his career with the No. 5 Michigan hockey team, he seems to get hurt once again. But despite that adversity, Ciccolini just keeps working to recover, to come back stronger than ever, to push that boulder up the hill once and for all.
Michigan Daily
Michigan upsets field to win Big Ten Match Play title
Ranked eighth out of nine teams in the field, the Michigan men’s golf team entered the Big Ten Match Play Championship with a slim chance of winning. Playing at the Hammock Beach Ocean Course in Florida, the Wolverines faced a steep uphill climb, with matches against No. 7 Penn State, No. 2 Michigan State, No. 3 Indiana and No. 1 Northwestern.
Michigan Daily
Liza Cushnir: Despite storied history, Michigan now controls rivalry with Michigan State
EAST LANSING — For years, the premiere women’s basketball team in the state of Michigan was Michigan State. After the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team pulled off a comeback win Sunday in East Lansing, the Wolverines have proven they are firmly in the driver’s seat of the rivalry.
Michigan Daily
Nolan’s career high drives Michigan in rivalry victory
EAST LANSING — Down two guards to injury and facing an in-state rival on the road in a hostile environment, the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team looked in all directions for someone to pick up the slack in the guards’ absence. The answer? Senior guard Maddie...
Michigan Daily
Energy-fueled Michigan overcomes tests against No. 18 Harvard
The No. 4 Michigan men’s tennis team’s victory on Sunday may appear to be just another notch onto an undefeated record — the completion of a flawless stretch of results against three consecutive ranked opponents in only a week. For the Wolverines (8-0 overall) however, the competitive...
Michigan Daily
Michigan serves revenge to Harvard at home
Following the No. 4 Michigan men’s tennis team’s loss in the doubles point against the Harvard men’s tennis team, the Wolverines found themselves in an unfamiliar place. Looking to redeem their 4-3 loss from last season against No. 18 Harvard and its subsequent defeat in doubles play, Michigan was ravenous for the win. But its appetite was only satiated when it clinched a home win over the Crimson.
Michigan Daily
Against Michigan State, Leigha Brown steps up again on big stage
EAST LANSING — Fifth-year wing Leigha Brown always brings energy and intensity, but she hits her stride when the games mean more. And in Sunday’s matchup with Michigan State, a rivalry win was on the line. In a meaningful contest against the Spartans, Brown led the charge for...
Michigan Daily
Jaedan Brown rebounds, feeding off energy in win against Kristina Novak
Jaedan Brown closed out the first set of her singles match against No. 19 Oklahoma State’s Kristina Novak with an emphatic ace, adorning her serve with a yell towards the crowd. The junior was dominant in her match, defeating Novak in straight sets by the score of 6-2, 6-1....
Michigan Daily
What is the Flint Transformation Plan? U-M Flint students weigh in on potential changes
Enrollment at the University of Michigan’s Flint campus has declined 25% in the last seven years. In response to this decline, former University President Mary Sue Coleman sent a charge letter to U-M Flint Chancellor Deba Dutta on Aug. 29, 2022, calling on U-M Flint administrators to analyze the school’s business model and make major changes to boost enrollment. In response, Dutta and the U-M Flint administration have since been working to establish the Flint Strategic Transformation Plan to increase enrollment and make the campus a sustainable academic institution in a competitive higher education sector.
Michigan Daily
Meaningful DEI must include affordability and dignity for all grad workers
On Jan. 10, University of Michigan President Santa Ono held a talk to discuss the University’s record on and aspirations for the ideals of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Members of the Graduate Employees’ Organization were outside holding a picket to call attention to how the University has created a crisis of affordability and unsafe working conditions for graduate workers. This situation disproportionately affects graduate workers from marginalized backgrounds and is directly counter to the University’s crucial commitment to DEI. Graduate workers have been fighting for months for a contract that would hold the University accountable to that commitment and ensure affordability and dignity for all graduate workers.
Michigan Daily
UMich allocates $20 million to U-M Arts Initiative for increased arts engagement on campus
The University of Michigan announced on Jan. 25 that $20 million would be allocated to the U-M Arts Initiative over the next five years. The initiative was established in 2019 by former University President Mark Schlissel and aims to promote creativity on campus and encourage public engagement with the arts.
Michigan Daily
Local Ann Arbor bookstore Booksweet hosts disability pride author’s night
Booksweet, a self-described “cozy community spot to browse and chat about books” located in Ann Arbor was filled with 30 people for a Local Author’s Night focused on Disability Pride on Friday. Four authors talked about their lives and their literary works: Ashwini Bhasi, Nazifa Islam, Stephanie Heit and Petra Kuppers.
Michigan Daily
Residence Hall Q&A allows students to express positive and negative aspects of resident hall life
Six students gathered at the Couzens Multipurpose Room Tuesday evening to discuss the construction of the 2,300-bed residence hall on Elbel Field in a Q&A session hosted by Student Life. Rick Gibson, director of University of Michigan housing, and Susan Cramer, senior associate director of Residential Dining, both asked questions to the group in hopes of implementing student feedback into the new building plans.
Michigan Daily
Get a taste of the city during Ann Arbor’s 15th annual Restaurant Week
Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is back, serving up some of the best local eats at a discount from Feb. 5 to Feb. 10. The Main Street Area Association has commemorated Restaurant Week annually since 2009 and is kicking off its 15th year with over 20 restaurants participating and spanning the entire city, ranging from quick-service locations to sit-down eateries.
