Man arrested on outstanding warrants
Feb. 8—An Odessa man accused of beating up his common-law wife while she was holding a baby back in October was arrested Monday on outstanding warrants issued in connection with the case. According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 25-year-old Esmond Drive resident called 911 around 10:30 p.m....
2 arrested on drug charges
Feb. 7—Two Odessa men were arrested on felony drug charges Monday after an officer said he pulled them over following a suspected drug transaction and he found them with fentanyl-laced pills, marijuana and methamphetamine. According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer and an intern were watching a...
Father files lawsuit following son's death
Feb. 8—The father of a 24-year-old Louisiana man who was struck and killed by a car near the Cinergy Theater on Highway 191 last summer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver, but Odessa Police have determined the young man committed suicide. According to OPD, Tristin John...
Odessan accused in accident involving injury
Feb. 8—An Odessa man accused of rear-ending a pickup truck with his mother's vehicle nearly a year ago was arrested on outstanding warrants Monday. According to Odessa Police Department reports, three warrants were issued for Mark Anthony Mendoza, 24, after he allegedly hit the back of a Chevrolet C1500 with his mother's Mitsubishi Outlander shortly after midnight last Valentine's Day.
Pregnant Odessan arrested
Feb. 7—A pregnant Odessa woman was arrested Saturday morning after her boyfriend told police she pulled a knife on him. According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 24-year-old man called 911 from an apartment on Andrews Highway around 4:40 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, Kyrionna Ashantae Cooper, 20,...
OPD seizes more than 140 grams of cocaine
Feb. 6—A surveillance operation resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of more than 140 grams of cocaine last week. According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives received tips someone was selling cocaine out of a GMC pickup and as they were watching it on Thursday they saw what they thought was a drug transaction between the people in the GMC and Alejandro Solis, who had arrived in a Jeep Gladiator.
Odessan arrested in connection with burglaries
Feb. 6—An Odessa man who was given a chance by two separate judges last year was arrested last week in connection with four car burglaries and a theft case. According to Ector County District Court records, Dylan Daniels, 30, was placed on 10 years' community supervision in April 2022 by Judge Justin Low after he pleaded guilty in connection with a December 2021 theft case.
Ector County Felony Dispositions: Feb. 6, 2023
Feb. 6—The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated. ASSAULT. Evelyn Molina, 17, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to aggravated...
