Ralph Duursma Jr.
Ralph Duursma Jr, age 85, of Carrington, ND, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at CHI St Alexius Hospital, Carrington. His Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, from 1:00PM-2:00PM at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington, ND. His Burial will be at the Carrington Cemetery at a later date.
Barbara Larson
Barbara Larson, age 73, of Carrington, ND, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home with her husband by her side. Her Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 12:00PM-1:00PM followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00PM all at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Carrington,...
Ellis “Bud” Schmidt
Ellis “Bud” Schmidt, 85, of Dawson, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at his home on February 3, 2023. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Dawson City Hall with Pastor Jacob DeBoer officiating. Ellis, known by...
Park Renovation Receives Donation from Unison Bank
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Unison Bank is making a difference in the community of Jamestown this year that will impact future generations. Unison Bank has partnered with Jamestown Parks and Recreation Foundation to help fund the renovation of the playing fields at McElroy Park, located in Jamestown, N.D. “Jamestown...
Utilities to Triple Giving Hearts Day Gifts for Lunchtime Power Hour
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – Two businesses are tripling Giving Hearts Day gifts during an electric utility power hour. On Giving Hearts Day, gifts of $10 or more are matched – up to $40,000. Individuals can even triple their love from noon to 1 p.m. thanks to the Otter Tail Power Company and Northern Plains Electric Cooperative (NPEC) power hour, said Lisa Jackson, Foundation Director for Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC).
Cinco de Cunningham: Three Divisions, Now What?
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) So, you’ve heard that basketball is moving to three divisions for the 2023-24 year. The answer is complicated. In the greater NewsDakota.com viewing and listening area, several teams adjust their regional affiliations, a few adjust their classifications, all will likely adjust their opponents. But that...
Blue Jays Top Mandan on Senior Night
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Tuesday night at Wilson arena it was the final home game of the season for the Jamestown boys hockey team vs the Mandan Braves. Before the drop of the puck, all parents and players were recognized and the pregame ended with the 13 Seniors getting the spotlight.
Jamestown High School Speech with Successful January
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Jamestown High School speech team qualified nine speakers for the state meet in it’s two January competitions. Jamestown had 11 placewinners at the Valley City speech meet Jaunary 14th. Anja McDermid won Extemproaneous Programmed Reading (EPR) and Poetry, and Will Nelson won Impromptu Speaking, both qualifying for state in those events.
Cardinals Corral Tornadoes
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Tornadoes were unable to get anything going against the Carrington Cardinals, falling by a score of 60-44. The Cardinals were able to get rolling early in the game jumping to an early 11-4 lead. The Tornadoes weren’t able to get anything going in the first quarter missing several key buckets right in the paint preventing them from catching up early on.
Blue Jays Drop Doubleheader Against #1 Century
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School boys and girls basketball teams both fell to top-ranked Century in doubleheader action Tuesday night at Jerry Meyer Arena. GIRLS BASKETBALL: #1 CENTURY 51, JAMESTOWN 49. A 16-1 run at the end of the first half of play helped the Blue...
Mason Walters Named NAIA Player of the Week
UPDATE: Mason Walters has been named NAIA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. SIOUX CITY, Iowa— Mason Walters of the University of Jamestown is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports men’s basketball player of the week. Walters averaged a double-double for the week, helping the 11th-ranked Jimmies...
No. 13 Jimmies Unable to Convert Power Plays in Loss to #4 MSU
The 13th-ranked Jimmie women’s hockey team spotted No. 4 Minot State University four goals before finally getting on the board in a 6-1 loss Sunday afternoon at Wilson Arena. THE BASICS. Final Score: #4 Minot State 6, #13 UJ 1. Records: #4 Minot State 16-7-1-1, #13 UJ 8-14-2-1 Location:...
Jamestown Public Schools Investigating Response to Recent Racial Incident at Basketball Game
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School discussed the handling of procedures during the racial incident that occurred at a recent home basketball game at the latest school board meeting on Monday night. The incident happened on January 31st during a basketball game against Bismarck. During that game,...
Jimmie Hockey Gives Big Surprise to Young Fan
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Hockey is more than just a game for the University of Jamestown, and the division one men’s team made sure to help make a young fan feel special after a stint in the hospital. Shana Altringer’s youngest daughter, Hadlee, and their entire family are...
