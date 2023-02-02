Read full article on original website
‘The community has really embraced this place’. Galesburg bagel shop seeks assistance to grow
Four days a week, way before sunrise, Keith Anderson is busy rolling dough for bagels that often sell out in a matter of hours at Black Market Bagels. “The community has really embraced this place — I’ve been overwhelmed by that,” Anderson said. “The people in Galesburg really do support local, and that’s been really great.
Pen City Current
Landowner wants more control in eminent domain
I do not get to determine the amount of money the pipeline companies can acquire for their assets or services, so why should my negotiating be limited by eminent domain ?. The investment in pipelines made by landowners is not just a one time investment. This is made for generations to come. This property is now a safety concern, conceivably a liability, and forever limited to.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos
An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Clark County, MO Teen with Rare Brain Disease Now Helping Others
A Clark County, Missouri teen is facing a challenge that should never happen. She's facing a one-in-a-million brain disease that has threatened her own life, yet she's now using it to try and help others. Thank you to Caitlin Roberts for reaching out and sharing this young girl's story with...
khqa.com
Quincy restaurant owner to pay $42,000 in unpaid wages, damages, penalties
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy restaurant was ordered to pay $42,000 in unpaid wages, damages, and penalties after a U.S. Labor Department investigation. Maya Restaurant and Cobain workers did not receive overtime compensation at the time and one-half their hourly rate of pay for hours over 40 in a workweek and in some cases did not earn the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
PHOTOS: Muscatine’s First Craft Distillery Is Open For Business
It's been a long and exciting journey for the two Muscatine families behind the town's first craft distillery, Knee-High Distilling Co. In August of 2022, we broke the news that the Spratts and the Burkampers started the only business of its kind in the Pearl City. The only thing that needed to be done was to create their hand-crafted spirits.
Channel 3000
Illinois couple dies after apparent ice fishing accident
DURHAM, Ill. (AP) — A western Illinois couple died in an apparent ice fishing accident after being pulled from a farm pond by a sheriff's deputy, police said. Despite several hours of lifesaving efforts, Sean D. Chaney, 52, and his wife, Dawn A. Chaney, 50, both of LaHarpe, Illinois, died Saturday night at a hospital in West Burlington, Iowa, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said.
No injuries, dog rescued in Saturday fire
No injuries were reported, but a dog had to be rescued after a garage fire spread to a nearby home in Galesburg yesterday. The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1000 block of E. Dayton Street on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. They responded with all three stations and the 11 […]
Pen City Current
LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident
HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
tspr.org
Galesburg legal counsel responds to alleged Open Meeting Act violations by city council
In response to alleged violations of the Illinois Open Meetings Act, Galesburg’s legal counsel told the Illinois Attorney General’s Office the closed session meetings of the city council were authorized, in part because a federal discrimination complaint against the city was being discussed. Ward One Council Member Bradley...
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident
Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
KBUR
Federal agents execute search warrant at West Burlington Borghi USA plant
West Burlington, IA- Federal Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday, February 1st at the Borghi USA plant in West Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that federal officials did not provide any details about the search warrant, or how many agencies were involved. The search warrant was confirmed by Assistant US Attorney and Public Information Officer MacKenzie Benson Tubbs on Friday, February 3rd.
Pen City Current
Faulty fan motor leads to fire alarm at Central Lee
DONNELLSON - An early morning fire alarm at Central Lee sent area firefighters and law enforcement to the facility. The incident stemmed from a faulty fan motor in the locker room area and, according to officials, likely wouldn't have caused a fire, but emergency crews were called out of an abundance of caution.
KWQC
Firefighters rescue family dog from Galesburg structure fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting a structure fire Saturday, according to officials. All Galesburg Fire stations responded at 4.29 p.m. to the fire at 1066 E. Dayton St., and firefighters on scene saw heavy fire engulfing a detached garage and spreading to a nearby home. The Brooks St. Station crew entered the garage with an attack line to extinguish the fire, while the Fremont St. Station crew searched the smoke-filled home, fire officials said.
khqa.com
Montrose man facing drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — A Montrose, Iowa, man has been arrested and is facing drug charges. Joseph Patrick Frank, 45, was arrested on Wednesday in the 100 block of Cedar Street in Montrose. His arrest comes after the homeowner tipped off the Montrose Police Department, which in turn...
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Tara Michelle Sharp, 31, Fort Madison
Tara Michelle Sharp, 31, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in Montrose, IA. She was born on October 7, 1991 in Fort Madison, IA to Ron & Lisa Taylor Sharp. She enjoyed going fishing and going to the races, but her greatest joy was being there for her three children whenever they needed her.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for speeding, eluding police
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 1st 2023, at about 8 PM, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Iowa Authorities that an Officer was following a pickup across the Great River Bridge that was refusing to stop.
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Treehouse Vrbo In Illinois And It’s Just Like Spending The Night Sailing Through The Jungle
Looking for a unique cabin in Illinois? The Captain’s Quarters is a nautically-themed Illinois treehouse Vrbo that’s set back in a hardwood forest near Nauvoo. A stay at The Captain’s Quarters is like sailing through the night in a jungle – and it’s awesome!. For...
