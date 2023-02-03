OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Tornadoes were unable to get anything going against the Carrington Cardinals, falling by a score of 60-44. The Cardinals were able to get rolling early in the game jumping to an early 11-4 lead. The Tornadoes weren’t able to get anything going in the first quarter missing several key buckets right in the paint preventing them from catching up early on.

OAKES, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO