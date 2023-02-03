Read full article on original website
Wayne Byers
Wayne Byers, 72, Jamestown, ND died Wednesday February 1, 2023 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, ND. Wayne was born September 11, 1950 at Buffalo, NY, the son of Albert and Mildred (Schmidt) Byers. At an early age he moved to Syracuse, NY, attended school there and graduated from High School in 1969. He later attended Onondaga Community College. He then helped his brother at the Autostore in Canisteo, NY and also did broadcasting.
Jamestown High School Speech with Successful January
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Jamestown High School speech team qualified nine speakers for the state meet in it’s two January competitions. Jamestown had 11 placewinners at the Valley City speech meet Jaunary 14th. Anja McDermid won Extemproaneous Programmed Reading (EPR) and Poetry, and Will Nelson won Impromptu Speaking, both qualifying for state in those events.
Ellis “Bud” Schmidt
Ellis “Bud” Schmidt, 85, of Dawson, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at his home on February 3, 2023. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Dawson City Hall with Pastor Jacob DeBoer officiating. Ellis, known by...
Cinco de Cunningham: Three Divisions, Now What?
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) So, you’ve heard that basketball is moving to three divisions for the 2023-24 year. The answer is complicated. In the greater NewsDakota.com viewing and listening area, several teams adjust their regional affiliations, a few adjust their classifications, all will likely adjust their opponents. But that...
Utilities to Triple Giving Hearts Day Gifts for Lunchtime Power Hour
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – Two businesses are tripling Giving Hearts Day gifts during an electric utility power hour. On Giving Hearts Day, gifts of $10 or more are matched – up to $40,000. Individuals can even triple their love from noon to 1 p.m. thanks to the Otter Tail Power Company and Northern Plains Electric Cooperative (NPEC) power hour, said Lisa Jackson, Foundation Director for Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC).
Blue Jays Top Mandan on Senior Night
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Tuesday night at Wilson arena it was the final home game of the season for the Jamestown boys hockey team vs the Mandan Braves. Before the drop of the puck, all parents and players were recognized and the pregame ended with the 13 Seniors getting the spotlight.
Blue Jays Drop Doubleheader Against #1 Century
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School boys and girls basketball teams both fell to top-ranked Century in doubleheader action Tuesday night at Jerry Meyer Arena. GIRLS BASKETBALL: #1 CENTURY 51, JAMESTOWN 49. A 16-1 run at the end of the first half of play helped the Blue...
Edgeley Elevator Fire Cause Undetermined
EDGELEY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/KFGO) – The cause of a fire that burned a grain elevator in Edgeley is undetermined. An investigator with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives led the investigation with assistance from the ND State Fire Marshal’s Office. A-T-F says there was no sign of criminal activity related to the blaze at the Cenex Harvest States-Dakota Plains Ag Elevator.
Mason Walters Named NAIA Player of the Week
UPDATE: Mason Walters has been named NAIA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. SIOUX CITY, Iowa— Mason Walters of the University of Jamestown is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports men’s basketball player of the week. Walters averaged a double-double for the week, helping the 11th-ranked Jimmies...
Jamestown Public Schools Investigating Response to Recent Racial Incident at Basketball Game
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School discussed the handling of procedures during the racial incident that occurred at a recent home basketball game at the latest school board meeting on Monday night. The incident happened on January 31st during a basketball game against Bismarck. During that game,...
CTE Funding Approved By N.D. Gov. Doug Burgum
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – With the passage of North Dakota House Bill 1199 and the signature of Governor Doug Burgum, state funds will flow to 13 Career Technology Education (CTE) Centers in the state to make improvements to their respective facilities. One of those is the Sheyenne Area...
Blue Jay Recap: Boys Basketball Holds Off Turtle Mountain
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The winter sports season starts to wind towards a close in the coming weeks as the Blue Jays wrapped up another busy weekend to kick off February. BOY’S BASKETBALL: JAMESTOWN 75, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 70. Thomas Newman led the offensive charge for Jamestown on Saturday...
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D (NewsDakota.com) – Last week St. Catherine’s School celebrated National Catholic Schools Week. Monday began with a program honoring veterans and soldiers who are currently serving. Thank you to the St. Kates students, teachers and administrators for your patriotic efforts. February is Black History Month in...
Cardinals Corral Tornadoes
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Tornadoes were unable to get anything going against the Carrington Cardinals, falling by a score of 60-44. The Cardinals were able to get rolling early in the game jumping to an early 11-4 lead. The Tornadoes weren’t able to get anything going in the first quarter missing several key buckets right in the paint preventing them from catching up early on.
Jimmie Hockey Gives Big Surprise to Young Fan
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Hockey is more than just a game for the University of Jamestown, and the division one men’s team made sure to help make a young fan feel special after a stint in the hospital. Shana Altringer’s youngest daughter, Hadlee, and their entire family are...
#8 Tornadoes Wrap Up Regular Season With Win
LINTON, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The #8 Oakes Tornadoes wrapped up their regular season traveling out to Linton-HMB on Friday February 3rd. They would take down the Lions by a final score of 54-36. The Tornadoes got started early with only allowing 10 points in the first half and only allowed 2 field goals. Lily Thorpe led the teams in scoring with 13 points going 4/4 from the field and 4/4 from the charity stripe. The Tornadoes led 28-10 at the half.
