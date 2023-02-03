ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Murder charges dropped against 2 men accused of killing SF private eye Jack Palladino

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCamT_0kaoszAy00

Murder charges against two men accused in the death of a famed San Francisco private investigator have been dropped.

Jack Palladino, 76, died from a fall in front of his Haight- Ashbury home in Jan. 2021, after an encounter with two men who allegedly tried to steal his camera.

Turns out, the primary witness in the case never actually saw what happened and physical evidence contradicted their account.

RELATED: SF investigator's last photos may have helped solve his own homicide, friends say

The news came as a surprise to Jack Immendorf, a long-time friend of Palladino and a fellow private investigator.

"I was just absolutely blown out of my socks to hear the whole version of events may have been less than truthful, and a witness recounting their testimony while under oath during a preliminary hearing- I can certainly understand why the DA had to dismiss the charges," Immendorf said.

The two men charged in the case spent two years in jail while awaiting trial. One has been released, while the other still remains in custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0kaoszAy00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Arrests made in triple Santa Rosa stabbing and shooting

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection to a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa that left one man dead. The homicide victim was identified by police as Asante VanDyke, 27, of Santa Rosa. Two more victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The violence broke out at 1:50 a.m. on February 2 at […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Advocate

Gay Man Robbed, Beaten Beyond Recognition in San Francisco

In an assault outside a popular San Francisco leather bar early Sunday morning, a gay man sustained severe internal and external injuries and suffered a heart attack. As Barry Miles left the popular Folsom Street venue, Powerhouse, on the night of February 4, two men attacked him and stole his wallet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa man killed in fight that critically injured 2 others identified

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Authorities have identified the man who died in a Santa Rosa fight that left two others injured. Asante Vandyke, 27, was declared dead early Thursday after he and two other critically injured men were dropped off at the hospital, according to the Press Democrat. They had all been in a fight at Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street, just outside the Cherry Street Historic neighborhood, officials said.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
RICHMOND, CA
sfstandard.com

Gay Man Assaulted and Hospitalized After Leaving This SF Bar

A gay man was assaulted after leaving a popular queer bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood late Saturday night, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries. In an Instagram post displaying considerable bruising to his face, Barry Miles stated that he was jumped after leaving Folsom Street’s Powerhouse on Feb. 4 by two men, who also stole his wallet. His face struck the sidewalk, knocking out a tooth and fracturing his neck. He was “pretty banged up,” he said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lansing Daily

Court Records Reveal Chilling Details About Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect

New court documents reveal chilling details about Chunli Zhao, the suspect arrested in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting. On Monday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus announced that Zhao was arrested following a mass shooting that left at least seven individuals dead at two separate locations in the California city of Half Moon Bay. During a press … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest 2 for attempted homicide in Marin County

MARIN, Calif. - Two North Bay residents were arrested for attempted homicide and destruction of evidence on Friday, police said. Marin County residents Julian Nicholas Wilson, 18, and Daeshawn Damarri Burr, 22, were arrested for the stabbing of an unnamed male victim in the 200 block of Drake Ave. on Jan. 26.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Four suspects arrested in Berkeley dating app home invasion

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place when the male victim arranged to meet a woman on a dating app. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a call at about 1:18 a.m. Monday morning. The victim had arranged to meet a woman […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

5 teens arrested for string of armed robberies in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office arrested five teens suspected for three separate armed robberies in Castro Valley, police said. Police said the robberies were reported in the 4300 block of Omega Avenue, the 19700 block of Center Street and the 20300 block of Forest Avenue. […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
thesfnews.com

Amanda Scarbrough Arrested By SFPD Officers

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested 28-year-old Amanda Scarbrough on Wednesday, February 1, for alleged involvement in a carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon. The crime took place on December 31, 2022, at a gas station located on 639 Pleasant Valley Road. A carjacking ensued and a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Two arrested in Marin City stabbing

On Jan. 26 just before 2 p.m., Marin County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Drake Avenue in Marin City for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, Deputies located the man unconscious and suffering from multiple stab wounds. Deputies provided life saving measures until the arrival of Marin County Fire and Southern Marin Fire Paramedics. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man shot at San Jose residence Friday dies from injuries

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating the city's third homicide of the year after a man who was shot at a home Friday died from their injuries.According to a tweet by the San Jose Police media relations Twitter account Sunday morning, on Friday, officers responded after the arrival of a male victim at a local hospital who had suffered a gun shot wound. The police investigation determined the victim was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Pepper Way, where police said they found evidence of a shooting. On Saturday afternoon, the victim succumbed to his...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man walks into San Jose hospital with gunshot wounds; dies next day

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal weekend shooting – the city's third homicide of 2023. Police said that a man had been shot on Saturday in a home in the 2000 block of Pepper Way. He took himself to Regional Medical Center about 11 p.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
76K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy