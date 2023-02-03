Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
SWLA law enforcement receives Protecting Louisiana's Families training
KNOE TV8
United Way of Northeast Louisiana reopens annual agency program application process
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Northeast Louisiana agencies who wish to partner with the United Way of Northeast Louisiana have the chance to apply to do so during the non-profit’s annual agency program application process beginning Monday, Feb. 6. United Way says its established aspirations around education, financial stability, and...
Governor Edwards signs insurance incentive fund
Gov. Edwards has announced the signing of the insurance special session bills into law
KPLC TV
AG Jeff Landry releases report addressing content of books in public libraries
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and several Louisiana lawmakers want to address the issue of whether certain books should be restricted in public libraries. Many Louisiana lawmakers are already proposing legislation around the issue. Landry held a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to release...
New "tranq" drug on the rise in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — There's a new health warning. A drug that is used frequently in horses and cattle, is being mixed with already dangerous street drugs. And with this one, the overdose reversal drug doesn't work. There's yet another drug on the streets concerning doctors and officials. Xylazine, also...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana losing residents
KPLC TV
Mayor Nic Hunter appointed to State of Louisiana Task Force on Early Voting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter has been appointed by the Louisiana Municipal Association (LMA) to serve in one of its two seats on the Louisiana Task Force on Early Voting. The purpose of the Task Force on Early Voting, created by Senate Resolution 152 of...
calcasieu.info
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases. Louisiana – Two from Louisiana have been sentenced in separate cases involving staged automobile collision schemes. Ashley McGowan (“McGowan”), age 36, was sentenced on February 1, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 24 months in...
KPLC TV
FBI opens applications for Louisiana youth academy
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The FBI is currently enrolling for its 2023 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA). The program is being held by the FBI New Orleans branch, the Tulane University Police Department, and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy and will conduct law enforcement and legal training for 30 students throughout Louisiana. Of the 30 students, the academy will be accepting 15 boys and 15 girls.
KPLC TV
Report: Black students most likely to attend ‘D’ or ‘F’ public schools in La.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A recent state analysis of Louisiana schools reflects what numerous other studies across the country have found: poverty has a significant impact on student performance. It also found that Black students are five times more likely than white students to attend a public school rated...
NOLA.com
Guest column: It's time to expand Louisiana's earned income tax credit
Louisiana’s economy works best when every family has the resources they need to keep a roof over their head, gas in their tank and food on the table. But far too many households are struggling to afford the basics, as corporations are raising prices faster than paychecks are growing and the extra benefits that families received during the pandemic are quickly disappearing.
KPLC TV
California woman makes cross-country journey for healing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s more than going the extra mile. Edie Littlefield Sundby is on a mission to walk the 2,817 miles of the Old Spanish trial from San Antonio, Texas, all the way to Saint Augustine, Florida. “I walk to live and I live to walk....
KPLC TV
Sheriff Tony Mancuso announces retirement
Louisiana bank teller sentenced for bank fraud
A former Louisiana bank teller was sentenced on Feb. 1 for bank fraud.
Special income tax rebate up to $800 coming to many residents in mid-February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax rebates to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man Wanted for Violation of Protective Orders, Other Crimes
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man Wanted for Violation of Protective Orders, Other Crimes. Union Parish, Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Joseph Christopher Corrent, 32. Corrent is described as 5’9” tall, and 158 lbs.
Digital and tech jobs offered at online career fair
Registration is open for an online career fair featuring digital, software development and information technology jobs in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Covington, Lafayette and New Orleans.
Can’t afford housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher if you’re a low-income Florida family, disabled or elderly
Do you think housing prices are high? In Florida, a report indicates that a single family could get a home for nearly $402,000 in 2022. Previously, it was easy to buy the house for around $300,000.
lafourchegazette.com
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on...
Why Louisiana’s Agriculture Commissioner is urging you to check for standing water in your yard
On WWL First News with Tommy Tucker this week, Louisiana’s Commissioner for the Department of Agriculture and Forestry told Tucker now is the time to check and prepare for the pervasive pest problem of termites.
