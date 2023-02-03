Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Accidental gunshot wound reported and other reports
Feb. 7—Deputies received a report at 10:54 a.m. Saturday from the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea of a reported accidental gunshot wound to the hand at 151 E. Fifth St. in Glenville. Vehicle reported stolen. Deputies received a report at 2:51 p.m. Monday of...
KGLO News
Mason City woman jailed on eluding, OWI charges from incident in January
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after fleeing from authorities during a domestic incident earlier this year. A criminal complaint states that police were called to a domestic assault in the 700 block of 3rd Northwest on January 1st. On arrival, officers say 48-year-old Dawn Martin drove out of the driveway and left the scene after being given verbal commands to stop.
myklgr.com
Madelia car thief leaves driver’s license at scene of crime
A thief left a photo album with his driver’s license at the scene of his crime, according to court documents filed in Blue Earth County Court. Jeremy Daniel Wyffels, 30, of Madelia, was charged with felony 3rd-degree burglary Monday. He also faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, and DWI.
YAHOO!
Driver of Austin vehicle crash that injured three is facing felony charges
Feb. 8—AUSTIN — A 20-year-old Albert Lea man is facing multiple felonies for. crashing his vehicle during a high speed pursuit earlier this week. that injured himself and two passengers near Austin, according to new charges filed in Mower County Court. Devon McCormick Lee is charged with two...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Thief left driver’s license at scene of crime
A thief left a photo album with his driver’s license at the scene of his crime, according to court documents filed in Blue Earth County Court. Jeremy Daniel Wyffels, 30, of Madelia, was charged with felony 3rd-degree burglary Monday. He also faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, and DWI.
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges
A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
KIMT
Three men arrested and released in Rochester after rash of catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three men from St. Paul were taken into custody and released after a series of catalytic converter thefts. They happened on Saturday and began when a woman, 27, was at work at Good Dog Camp when she discovered a converter was stolen from her 2008 Toyota Prius.
FBI investigating after suspected explosive materials found in Faribault home
FARIBAULT, Minn. -- Federal agents are investigating after officers found materials potentially used to create explosives in a southern Minnesota home Friday.The Faribault Police Department says officers were dispatched to a family disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of 1st Street Northwest shortly after 5 p.m.Officers determined an 18-year-old man at the residence was suffering from a mental health crisis.While evaluating the situation, officers noticed unknown chemicals and materials believed to be used for the construction of explosive materials, police said.Upon execution of a search warrant, the unknown items were seized.FPD says it is working with state and federal law enforcement, including the FBI, as they continue to investigate the incident.The 18-year-old man remains detained on a mental health hold and has not been charged yet.
KAAL-TV
Alcohol suspected in single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Mower County that injures 3
(ABC 6 News) – A single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Mower County injured three people early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just after midnight in Austin near the 11th Dr. NE exit. A 2016 Acura RDX was traveling eastbound on I-90 when it lost control and crashed into the median.
KIMT
Man to stand trial for fatal collision in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a deadly collision in Rochester. Deng Tong Kwel, 21 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial starting July 31 on one count of criminal vehicular homicide. Kwel is accused of driving at a high rate of speed on...
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
Southern Minnesota News
Woman arrested after alleged knife threat in North Mankato
Police say a woman was arrested for a knife threat and assault on Sunday evening in North Mankato. Jaclyn Baker, 38, was taken into custody where she awaits charges in the matter. Baker is currently listed on the Blue Earth County Jail roster on charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
KIMT
State patrol: Alcohol a factor as 3 hurt in Mower County crash
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Three people were injured early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2016 Acura driven by Devon Lee, 20, of Albert Lea, crashed near milemarker 179 at 12:02 a.m. Lee, Gavin Lawson, 19, of Albert Lea, and a 17-year-old all...
KIMT
Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
Minnesota Woman Arrested For Assaulting Boyfriend With A 'Whole Chicken'
The woman has pending charges for a previous domestic assault.
KIMT
Grand Meadow woman accused of throwing a knife and a chair at her boyfriend
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a knife and a chair. Nikki Rae Heitland, 35 of Grand Meadow, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. The Grand Meadow Police...
YAHOO!
Authorities: Teenager in mental health crisis started house on fire
Feb. 7—Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was having a mental health crisis when he started his house on fire in Alden Monday. The boy was taken to the emergency room for possible burn injuries and an overdose, and was held under a medical hold, according to a Freeborn County Sheriff's Office news release. No other injuries were reported.
myaustinminnesota.com
Three people injured in one-vehicle accident involving alcohol on Interstate 90 in Mower County early Tuesday morning
Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident involving alcohol on eastbound Interstate 90 in Mower County early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Acura RDX being driven by 20-year old Devon McCormick Lee of Albert Lea was eastbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 12:02 a.m. Tuesday morning when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median at milepost 179.
KIMT
Stewartville man sentenced for savage 2021 beating in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A savage beating results in probation for a Stewartville man. Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 22, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation, 30 hours of community work service, and must pay $3,438.50 in restitution. Mohamed pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm for...
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash
An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
Comments / 0