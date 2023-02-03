NOPD makes arrest in December homicide

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — On Thursday (Feb. 2), the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in Central City in December.

Two men were shot on December 22, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. One of the men, 46-year-old Corey Carter, died at the scene.

Now, detectives have identified Kentrell Williams as the suspect.

NOPD VOWS and U.S. Marshals located and arrested Williams, on one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on the crime s urged to contact the NOPD Homicide Department at 504-658-5300.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.