ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

NOPD makes arrest in December homicide

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwrnf_0kaosd0E00

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — On Thursday (Feb. 2), the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in Central City in December.

Two men were shot on December 22, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. One of the men, 46-year-old Corey Carter, died at the scene.

Now, detectives have identified Kentrell Williams as the suspect.

Inmates rebooked on added charges after 2022 deadly shooting of teen

NOPD VOWS and U.S. Marshals located and arrested Williams, on one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on the crime s urged to contact the NOPD Homicide Department at 504-658-5300.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Gunman flees into Gentilly Walmart after killing man at bus stop, New Orleans police say

In a brazen killing that emptied the Gentilly Walmart of midday shoppers, a gunman shot a man a nearby bus stop Tuesday then ran into the store. New Orleans police locked down the business in hopes of catching the killer inside, and debriefed employees and customers at the front door, letting them leave five at a time, Deputy Police Superintendent Hans Ganthier said. The Police Department's SWAT team then entered and cleared the store.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed in a shooting at a bus stop outside of a Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7), according to the New Orleans Police Department. According to police, an adult male was declared deceased in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Gentilly neighborhood around 11:35 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Chalmette man arrested after drug bust

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested 45-year-old Kawanas Hammond on narcotics charges after a home search. On Wednesday (Feb. 8th), deputies responded to a tip that Hammond was supposedly involved in illegal drug activity. After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched Hammond’s home recovering several plastic bags in heroin and […]
CHALMETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police find Firearm During Traffic Stop

Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police find Firearm During Traffic Stop. New Orleans, Louisiana – The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ronnie Davis, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on January 31, 2023, to being a felon in possession of a firearm before United States District Judge Susie Morgan.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy