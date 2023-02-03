ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Saints’ Jeff Ireland on ‘dual-threat QBs,’ Tyjae Spears, and Dorian Williams

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4uuo_0kaosc7V00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WGNO ) — When you look at the two quarterbacks playing in the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, and you watch some of the QB talent at the Senior Bowl, it’s clear the position is changing. This week, Saints assistant general manager and college scouting director Jeff Ireland said there was a type of quarterback that he prefers.

“Quarterbacking is one of those positions where it’s an all-in evaluation. It’s not just me as the college director. It’s not just the coach,” Ireland said Wednesday. “Whether he is a running quarterback, a dual threat quarterback … I mean, ideally, if you’re asking me directly, I like the dual-threat quarterbacks. But they gotta be able to throw when they’re hurt, so when they can’t, when they can’t move their legs, they gotta be able to throw. But I do like the dual-threat guys.”

As for running back, there’s no player closer in proximity to the Saints than Tulane’s Tyjae Spears, who shined in the first three days of Senior Bowl practice. Spears is quick, out the backfield, in the passing game, and in answering if he could see himself in the Black and Gold.

Inked: Southeastern lands 2 Karr Cougars on National Signing Day

“Yes, yes,” Spears said. “But I’m gonna go wherever they want me. I’m a Louisiana kid, so the Saints were my favorite team growing up.”

The Saints are scheduled to meet with Spears before the end of the week, and he’s not the only Tulane player they’ve kept their eye on.

“I thought Willie did a phenomenal job with his team this year. It was fun to watch. It’s a great atmosphere at Tulane. Spears is a really good player. He had a great day today. He had two big long runs, I think a catch and a run and a run, did really good in the pass protection today. [Dorian] Williams was on the opposite end in some of those one-on-one drills and did a really good job in the blitz. So I think they’re both very good prospects. I think we talk to Tyjae tomorrow night. But excited to talk to him individually.”

You can watch the Senior Bowl live on NFL Network on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

