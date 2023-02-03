ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WALA-TV FOX10

Woman charged with attempted murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old Mobile woman accused in an attempted murder incident on Seale Street. According to police, Bobbie Jane Black used her vehicle to intentionally hit her ex-boyfriend on Feb. 1 in the 1000 block of Seale Street. The victim reported the...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police: Teen shot on Gloster Court in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:13 a.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Gloster Court in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man charged with murders of Happy Hill couple faces another murder charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man charged in the murder of the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy now faces another murder charge. Prosecutors said Patrick Lewis and two others were involved in the shooting death of Bryan Maynard during a robbery in the parking lot of Shoppes at Bel Air in September 2021.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Crichton shooting victim's mother speaks out

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department shots rang out off of Burden and Cotton Streets around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, sending one man to the hospital. Shernita Mauldin says her 27-year-old son Howard Anderson was the victim, and the shooter was his childhood friend. "I...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Man dies following shooting on E. Rue Maison

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. According to the Mobile Police Department, the victim has died due to his injuries. Mobile Police have confirmed that officers responded to the 200 block of E. Rue Maison at approximately 11:54 a.m. in reference to a male victim shot. An adult male was...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County SO arrests Texas man on drug trafficking charge

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Baldwin County led to the arrest of a Texas man on a drug trafficking charge. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped Kenneth Pittman’s vehicle on Interstate 65 Monday. On approaching the vehicle, the deputy smelled marijuana, authorities said.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile pool company owner accused of deceiving people out of almost half a million dollars has been indicted. Doug Wilson now faces 14 counts of theft by deception. His alleged victims claim he started on their pool projects and never finished. FOX 10 News went...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Potential legal problems for Mobile, First 48 after not guilty verdict

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile County man who was featured on the First 48 a year before his murder trial has been found not guilty, and his attorneys say there will likely be a lawsuit over how he was portrayed in the program. The show follows Mobile Police homicide detectives in the first 48 hours of murder investigations and gives viewers unprecedented access to crime scenes. Robert Abrams was featured in Episode 11, Season 22, which has been pulled off A&E's website. It aired last January and shows detectives arresting Abrams for murder after he shot Manchella Allen at the Cookies n Cream strip club in Theodore. Abrams missed the show because he was locked up in Mobile Metro Jail awaiting trial.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Police: Woman shot at Prichard Chevron station has died

According to Prichard City Officials, police are looking for Adrianna Gossett in connection to the murder of Destiny Watson. Gossett, also known as Shae, allegedly pulled into the convenience store parking lot, blocking Watson's car in with her own. Gossett, and an unidentified male, then allegedly shot Watson as she...
PRICHARD, AL

