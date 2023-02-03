Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman charged with attempted murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old Mobile woman accused in an attempted murder incident on Seale Street. According to police, Bobbie Jane Black used her vehicle to intentionally hit her ex-boyfriend on Feb. 1 in the 1000 block of Seale Street. The victim reported the...
Woman allegedly runs over ex-boyfriend, arrested for attempted murder: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail after allegedly running over her ex-boyfriend, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said Bobbie Black, 31, was charged with attempted murder after she “used her vehicle to intentionally strike her ex-boyfriend” on Feb. 1, 2023. The victim did not […]
WPMI
Police: Teen shot on Gloster Court in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:13 a.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Gloster Court in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman faces 14 counts after fight at apartment, biting deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 20-year-old Pensacola woman faces over 10 charges after assaulting officers following an altercation at an apartment, according to an arrest report. Battery - Domestic Violence (3 counts) Aggravated Assault - Domestic Violence (5 counts) Child Abuse (2 counts) Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer (3...
Pensacola woman allegedly bites deputies, tries to steal stun gun: Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly getting into a fight during which she allegedly threw a kettlebell weight, a wine bottle and kitchen knives at victims and then allegedly bit deputies several times, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Katoria Latrice Garrett, 20, was charged with three […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged with murders of Happy Hill couple faces another murder charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man charged in the murder of the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy now faces another murder charge. Prosecutors said Patrick Lewis and two others were involved in the shooting death of Bryan Maynard during a robbery in the parking lot of Shoppes at Bel Air in September 2021.
WPMI
Crichton shooting victim's mother speaks out
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department shots rang out off of Burden and Cotton Streets around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, sending one man to the hospital. Shernita Mauldin says her 27-year-old son Howard Anderson was the victim, and the shooter was his childhood friend. "I...
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury finds Mobile man not guilty of capital murder in Birdville drive-by shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Monday delivered an across-the-board win to a man accused of a fatal drive-by shooting, finding him not guilty of capital murder and several related charges. Myles Amari Caples, 22, was the second man to go on trial for the death of Justin Mooney...
WPMI
Mobile Police: Man dies following shooting on E. Rue Maison
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. According to the Mobile Police Department, the victim has died due to his injuries. Mobile Police have confirmed that officers responded to the 200 block of E. Rue Maison at approximately 11:54 a.m. in reference to a male victim shot. An adult male was...
WPMI
Mobile DA intends to prove 'aggravating factors' in case against Prichard Water employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday filed a notice that they intend to prove aggravating factors in the case against Teresa Lewis, a former Prichard Water Board employee. With this filing, the DA’s office is now seeking to prove the factors against all four...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunmen ‘took the life of a completely innocent’ Mobile resident, prosecutors argue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Myles Amari Caples wanted to “show the streets who was boss” and fired multiple times at a Chevrolet Caprice as he and a co-defendant sped by on Raven Drive, a prosecutor told jurors Monday. During the gunfire, Justin Mooney suffered a fatal gunshot to...
Father of 7-month-old shot to death at south Alabama beauty supply shop
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a Friday shooting that left one man charged with murder and a mother seeking help raising money for her son’s funeral. According to the MCSO, the incident took place Friday evening in Semmes, where Semmes police and sheriff’s deputies...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County SO arrests Texas man on drug trafficking charge
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Baldwin County led to the arrest of a Texas man on a drug trafficking charge. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped Kenneth Pittman’s vehicle on Interstate 65 Monday. On approaching the vehicle, the deputy smelled marijuana, authorities said.
Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile pool company owner accused of deceiving people out of almost half a million dollars has been indicted. Doug Wilson now faces 14 counts of theft by deception. His alleged victims claim he started on their pool projects and never finished. FOX 10 News went...
WPMI
Potential legal problems for Mobile, First 48 after not guilty verdict
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile County man who was featured on the First 48 a year before his murder trial has been found not guilty, and his attorneys say there will likely be a lawsuit over how he was portrayed in the program. The show follows Mobile Police homicide detectives in the first 48 hours of murder investigations and gives viewers unprecedented access to crime scenes. Robert Abrams was featured in Episode 11, Season 22, which has been pulled off A&E's website. It aired last January and shows detectives arresting Abrams for murder after he shot Manchella Allen at the Cookies n Cream strip club in Theodore. Abrams missed the show because he was locked up in Mobile Metro Jail awaiting trial.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD: Active shooter report at Pensacola Catholic HS was case of ‘swatting’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alleged active shooter situation at Pensacola Catholic High School and determined that the call was fraudulent. The Pensacola PD said it sent all available resources to the school to the school at 3043...
utv44.com
Police: Woman shot at Prichard Chevron station has died
According to Prichard City Officials, police are looking for Adrianna Gossett in connection to the murder of Destiny Watson. Gossett, also known as Shae, allegedly pulled into the convenience store parking lot, blocking Watson's car in with her own. Gossett, and an unidentified male, then allegedly shot Watson as she...
Stabbing victim critically injured in Mobile attack; jailed suspect hit with lamp by witness: Police
A stabbing victim is fighting for their life at a Mobile-area hospital after police said they were attacked by a 32-year-old woman Saturday morning, police said. Meanwhile, the suspect, 32-year-old Erin Hendershott, was injured when she tried to fight a witness to the stabbing and the witness hit her with a lamp, Mobile police said Monday.
No criminal charges will be filed against deputies involved in Navy Point officer-involved shooting: State Attorney
UPDATE: Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons sent a statement to WKRG News 5 on Tuesday morning. He said regardless if Colin West fired shots or not, he pointed a gun at deputies after being advised not to. “There were a number of deputies at the scene covering the front door. When he opened the door […]
Comments / 0