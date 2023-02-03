Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile County man who was featured on the First 48 a year before his murder trial has been found not guilty, and his attorneys say there will likely be a lawsuit over how he was portrayed in the program. The show follows Mobile Police homicide detectives in the first 48 hours of murder investigations and gives viewers unprecedented access to crime scenes. Robert Abrams was featured in Episode 11, Season 22, which has been pulled off A&E's website. It aired last January and shows detectives arresting Abrams for murder after he shot Manchella Allen at the Cookies n Cream strip club in Theodore. Abrams missed the show because he was locked up in Mobile Metro Jail awaiting trial.

