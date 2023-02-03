Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Mild temperatures ahead for Wednesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s an active morning on satellite with lower and upper-level clouds cruising our skies for a partly cloudy start.\ Most of our day will have a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds than sun winning out at times.
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly night tonight in NWFL with clear skies and lows in the 40s inland and low 50s at the coast. On Tuesday it will be sunny and warm. You might even get a case of Spring Fever as highs will reach into the low 70s at the coast and mid 70s inland. The sunny weather lasts through Wednesday with clouds and rain chances increasing Thursday and Friday. Rainfall amounts will be around 1-1.5″. In the wake of the rain Thursday/Friday will be sunny and much cooler weather for the upcoming weekend. Highs this weekend will be 55-60 w/lows in the 30s.
WJHG-TV
Chilly mornings to pleasant afternoons ahead
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. We’ll see plenty of sunshine ahead for today. However, we are off to a bit of a seasonal chill. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s for...
WJHG-TV
Severe Weather Awareness Week in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida is no stranger to severe weather. To make sure we know what to do in case it comes our way, governor Ron DeSantis has recognized this week as Florida severe weather awareness week. Each day of this week focuses on a specific weather hazard.
WJHG-TV
Adopt Joyce & Birdie from Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are two adorable cats in need of a good home at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter. Cortney Turner brought in Joyce and Birdie, two felines who are just one of the many pets available for adoption. Watch the video above for more information.
WJHG-TV
Alf Coleman Road improvement project moves forward
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some much-needed changes are in the forecast for a popular Panama City Beach roadway. On sunny days, Alf Coleman Road is all clear. But with Florida weather, rain showers are all too common which become a huge problem for the flood-prone area. “Very popular,...
WJHG-TV
Valentine’s Day kissing booth fundraiser at ZooWorld
PANAMA CIT BEACHY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ZooWorld is hosting its 2nd Annual Kissing Booth Fundraiser. These zoo animals are waiting for their chance to pucker up. Pick from the long list of animals including a porcupine, snake, bearded dragon, tortoise or many more ready to be your Valentine. All funds...
WJHG-TV
Prepared, not paranoid: Law enforcement work together to prepare for spring break
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local law enforcement is describing the behavior they saw over spring break last year in Panama City Beach as “absolutely ridiculous”. With March just a few weeks away, Panama City Beach Police held a joint press conference Wednesday to remind spring breakers...
WJHG-TV
Parker Masonic Lodge Valentine’s Day Formal Ball
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Parker Chapter No. 96 Order of the Eastern Star, Inc invites viewers to an evening of dancing and dining at their Valentine’s Formal Ball. The event is scheduled for February 15 at the Parker Lodge No. 142 F &AM at 4802 East Business...
WJHG-TV
Officials respond to “swatting” call at Bay High
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with Bay County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Panama City Police responded to a possible “swatting” call at Bay High School on Wednesday. Around 12:15 p.m., PCPD and BCSO say they responded to the call, placed the school on lockdown, and...
WJHG-TV
Bay Tornadoes Heading into Their Second Straight State Tournament Appearance
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay finished the year at 10-7-2 and battled with some injuries down the stretch as they went through the 4A district playoffs where they fell to Wakulla in the semi’s. Head Coach Mike Chrivia said they were able to use this past weekend to rest and heal.
WJHG-TV
Hotel near ECP garners a lot of passenger traffic
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport isn’t the only place in Bay County that sees a lot of passenger traffic these days. Hotel management at Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport said the place is now a proven asset for travelers. That’s because of the hotel’s close proximity to ECP. It’s just a little more than a mile down the road.
WJHG-TV
Front Beach Road sidewalk project costs more than expected
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pedestrian safety is top of mind for many as Spring Break is fast approaching. That’s why Bay County leaders partnered up with the Florida Department of Transportation to build sidewalks along Front Beach Road. Phase I is between Twin Lakes Drive to East...
WJHG-TV
One dead, one in serious condition after Gulf County crash
GULF COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed, and another was injured in a crash in Gulf County Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the incident happened on County Road 386, south of County Road 20 around 1:30 p.m. FHP troopers say a 1990 white ford truck was...
WJHG-TV
Mosley Girls Soccer Prepping for Match-up 3 Against Chiles
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Dolphins in the 6A classification, this being their first season in that classification, finished 11-2-1 this season with 3 wins combined over Choctaw and Chiles. Both those teams made the state tournament as well. The Chiles match-up is an interesting one because the...
WJHG-TV
Stay at the Scene: Florida Highway Patrol’s new campaign
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol is trying to keep roads safe through this month’s campaign, “Stay at the Scene”. FHP troopers are reminding Floridians about the consequences of leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death. Not only is it against the law, but it endangers everyone involved.
WJHG-TV
The LEAD Coalition of Bay County continues to show resiliency
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local non-profit has been showing its dedication to Bay County’s minority communities for nearly a decade by working to build safer and stronger neighborhoods. The LEAD Coalition continues to showcase its resiliency to this day with plans to host a handful of events and programs in the upcoming weeks.
WJHG-TV
FEMA’s home buyout program changes Bay County resident’s life
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Homeowners across the Panhandle can relate to dealing with the aftermath of a bad storm. “The driveway floods. It’ll go into the garage. The garage floods, and it’ll get into the house,” homeowner Keriss Cambria said. That flooding would happen on more...
WJHG-TV
Former Lynn Haven coach charged after videotaping teen
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man is in custody after police say he videotaped a teenage girl. Lynn Haven Police say 56-year-old Daniel Gilbert Franklin was accused of hiding a digital video camera in a bathroom in his home to secretly record a 14-year-old girl who was a frequent guest in the house.
WJHG-TV
Deane Bozeman Competitive Cheer makes school history
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deane Bozeman School’s Competitive Cheer team can add some exciting things to its resume this year. “When I first started, the other coaches and I kind of had a goal to start a competitive team,” said Deane Bozeman Cheer Coach Ericka Marshall. Bozeman...
