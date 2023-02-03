ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

City of South Bend: monthly non-profit workshop series kicks off Feb. 9

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Starting Thursday, the City of South Bend will kick off its monthly series of nonprofit workshops for nonprofit organizational leaders, as well as the general public, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Technology Resource Center (TRC). This series will run for three months, beginning with February's workshop...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Winter Luminary Walk at Ball Band Biergarten Friday

MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Mishawaka Parks & Rec Department is hosting a lighted luminary walk Friday, Feb. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ball Band Biergarten, complete with live music, food vendors, and outdoor fire pits. The event is free and open to the public.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Low Sensory Night at Howard Park February 8

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts is hosting its first Low Sensory Night at Howard Park on Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This free event is specifically designed for the neurodivergent community and will feature ice skating, a low sensory room and a number of activities for sensory seekers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Public invited to Elkhart Community Schools focus group discussions February 8

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The public is invited to the second of two focus group discussions Wednesday night at Elkhart High School. The focus groups are designed to encouraged feedback from the community on things like school district leadership, school safety, discipline and funding. Two focus group sessions will be...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Community Schools mourns loss of Elkhart Academy student

ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools is mourning the loss of an Elkhart Academy student who died recently. Daysean Jackson was described as charismatic, goofy and loved to make people laugh. Those who knew him well say he had a big heart and loved hard. Jackson loved to play basketball...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Crews responding to house fire on West Jefferson Boulevard

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is responding to a house fire in the 1100 block of W. Jefferson Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in at 1:31 p.m. No injuries have been reported so far. Multiple units are currently on scene.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Longtime Benton Harbor resident announces campaign for mayor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Longtime Benton Harbor resident Gwen Johnson announced her campaign for mayor Monday evening. Johnson is a graduate of Benton Harbor High School and is heavily involved in the community. In recent years, Johnson has hosted a number of events in the city, including the first-ever Social...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Driver receives minor injuries in train crash on Apple Road

OSCEOLA, Ind. - A driver sustained minor injuries when their vehicle was hit by a train in Osceola Tuesday, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 4:08 p.m., officers responded to the area of Apple Road and Lincolnway for a crash involving a vehicle and train. According to...
OSCEOLA, IN
abc57.com

Bare Hands Brewery misses key deadline on proposed South Bend site

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The future Bare Hands Brewery location in South Bend, which has seen years of delays, has missed another key deadline. The brewery first announced an expansion into South Bend in 2016, with the City selling a vacant property near Four Winds Field to Bare Hands for $1. Years of delays, including pandemic-related setbacks, led to the City renegotiating its contract with Bare Hands Brewery this past Summer. The new agreement called for the South Bend location on the corner of William & Wayne Street to have a rough inspection by February 1, and open by September 1, 2023.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

SBPD: residents invited to monthly crime stat meeting Wednesday evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The South Bend Police Department (SBPD) is inviting its residents to this month's Community Crime Stat meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the department's auditorium. This meeting will cover January's crime trends and give residents an opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns about...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

'Fresh New Kicks' contest wraps up Friday for grades 3-12

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The St. Joe County Public Libraries are inviting kids and teenagers grades 3-12 to create a shoe design for the Fresh New Kicks contest. Paper copies of the shoe design template are available at all branches or use this link now to download the template. Submissions will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

SJCPL: learn about your health from your DNA

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The St. Joseph County Public Library (SJCPL) is inviting you to learn about your DNA Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Leighton Auditorium at the Main Library's Community Learning Center. Presented as part of the "Our Universe Revealed" series, "What's Really in Your DNA?" will offer attendees...
SOUTH BEND, IN

