Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits there’s no one to blame but himself for his lack of relationship with LeBron James. After James surpassed Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list on Tuesday, Kareem took it to his Substack to open up about the milestone and his relationship with LeBron–or the lack thereof. Abdul-Jabbar has been critical of the Lakers star in the past, and it was made clear the two don’t have any sort of connection when James said last October that he has “no relationship and no thoughts” about the iconic big man.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO