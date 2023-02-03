ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ATM thieves smash Uptown business

 6 days ago

Thieves smashed a vehicle into the wall of an Uptown store to gain entry and steal an ATM machine from its premises.

The smash-and-grab happened at the Tchoup Stop convenience store near Tchoupitoulas St. and Jefferson Ave. around 4 a.m.

NOLA.com reports its the third ATM that has been targeted in New Orleans in less than a month.

A store employee told WWL-TV that security video showed a white Ford pickup backing through the store's front window, the burglars, dressed all in black and wearing ski masks, stole the ATM.

New Orleans, LA
