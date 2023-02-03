Read full article on original website
Albuquerque crime is insane and people have time to run social media, give me my tax money back! Make it so it’s safe for travelers to visit NM. Fighting over social media instead of policing the streets.
U.S. Marshals find probation violator hiding in freezer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Marshals say they arrested a man Tuesday who started a fire in a home and then hid in a freezer. Officials say 41-year-old Donald Sanchez Matthews was wanted for a federal probation violation. He was located at a home near La Cueva High School and, according to others in the home, […]
APD: Person found dead in southeast Albuquerque, homicide detectives called
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead Wednesday morning. APD says officers were sent to the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central Ave. and Louisiana Blvd. after a person was found dead on the property. APD says homicide detectives were called to the scene. The investigation is active and […]
2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque SWAT team attempted to communicate with two people who were holed up in a hotel room Monday. “Attention the occupants of room 217, we’ve just introduced a phone into your room. If you do not exit, you need to answer the phone. The phone has a negotiator on the other […]
Man found dead inside Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a death inside a home. This is APD's second homicide investigation Wednesday. APD officers located the a dead man inside a home on Carlton Street NW. The department received a report of the possible death after noon Wednesday. Its homicide...
Albuquerque murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, at large
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect a judge let out, has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run. This is after the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday Joe Anderson should stay behind bars until trial, overturning a district court judge’s decision. Anderson has an extensive criminal history, including a previous conviction for shooting […]
Public help needed in finding FBI drug-trafficking offender
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking the public for help finding an Albuquerque man wanted on federal firearms and drug-trafficking charges. Back in November, the FBI Violent Gang Task Force executed a search warrant on Elliott Peralta’s home. They found two firearms, more than 1,000 grams of meth, and 105 grams of fentanyl. Peralta […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Cold case cracked, Rental reassessment, Snowy morning, Shoplifter crackdown, Taekwondo competition
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher – Three cold case rapes spanning more than a decade and hundreds of miles have been traced back to New Mexico. In all three cases the victims gave similar descriptions of a man with distinctive red cheeks. Investigators say […]
‘Swindling’ in a sports sweatshirt, man wanted in Albuquerque bank robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and FBI investigators are looking for a man who took off with cash from a South Valley bank Thursday. Dubbed the “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler,” the suspect joins a cast of other 2023 bank crime suspects, including the “Rose Tattoo Robber” and the “Orange Raincoat Raider.” The so-called “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler” is […]
Fugitive wanted by law enforcement after cutting off ankle bracelet
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County’s district attorney is voicing his frustration after a man his office tried to hold in jail was released and is now on the run. District Attorney Sam Bregman said, “I’m not pointing my finger at anybody except this fugitive. We’ve got dangerous people who repeat their dangerous conduct time and time again.”
Albuquerque man who shot at family sentenced to prison
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who opened fire on an out-of-town family driving in Albuquerque will spend four years behind bars. Last month, Antonio Brower-Walsh pleaded guilty to shooting at or from a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence. The family told police Brower-Walsh cut them off, slammed on his breaks, then pulled out a […]
Suspect in Albuquerque apartment murder takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Carlisle apartment in February 2021 has taken a plea deal. Dominic Sepulveda, 31, was originally charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 34-year-old Aaron Johnson after a confrontation at the apartment. Sepulveda pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge […]
Person shot to death in Northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was shot to death early Monday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. The person was shot around 1:30 a.m., according to police. The Albuquerque Police Department said officers found a man lying in the street on Candelaria just west of I-25. Evidence showed police he was shot from behind.
Albuquerque shooting leads to one hospitalization
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
Father accused of leaving kid on bus facing domestic violence charge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are asking for the father whose daughter was left alone on a city bus to be locked up until trial. It comes after he racked up a new domestic violence charge. Police say Nicholas Clinton was drunk when he lost the 5-year-old girl back on December 5 which prompted an Amber […]
Albuquerque Police arrest suspect accused in road rage pistol-whipping case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old suspect caught on camera in a red “Cookies” sweatsuit is now in custody, accused in a recent road rage case near the UNM campus. Albuquerque Police say Andres Lorenzo Martinez was arrested Tuesday at a home on Gold Street near Central & University. APD says Martinez was taken into custody […]
Mountainair High School teams investigated for ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegations
Relative of woman connected to Victoria Marten’s death arrested in FBI drug raid
Crystal Kelley is no stranger to the limelight, starring in the A&E documentary 'Behind Bars' from prison in Springer, New Mexico, seven years ago.
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘subpoena’ scam
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says there’s a new scam where callers claim to be from the Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the scammers are using the real names of BCSO staff. “Several months ago a scam began occurring where the callers identify themselves as a member of our department. They are […]
Albuquerque coffee spot named among 25 ‘best in the U.S.’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Named after a hybrid fish, a unique Albuquerque coffee spot has captured the hearts and palates of an online travel publication as one of the best coffee joints in the country. Praised for offering, “roastology,” Cutbow Coffee on Rio Grande near I-40 has been named among the best 25 coffee shops in the […]
