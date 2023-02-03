Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Biden administration to soon release roadmap to transition out of Covid-19 public health emergency, sources say
The Biden administration is planning to roll out a roadmap as early as Thursday on what it will mean for the country when the Covid-19 public health emergency comes to an end later this year, according to a source familiar with the forthcoming announcement. The administration is supposed to come...
Albany Herald
Common kinds of air pollution led to changes in teens' blood pressure, study says
Scientists know that air pollution can make it difficult to breathe and may ultimately cause serious health problems like cancer, but a new study shows that it might also have a negative impact on teens' blood pressure. Exposure to higher levels of nitrogen dioxide was associated with lower blood pressure...
Comments / 0