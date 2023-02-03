Read full article on original website
Speaking up won't do a damn thing as long as democrats war on fossil fuels is ongoing. They are quite deliberate about increasing the cost of utilities. European democrats are way ahead of the US but just be patient, we'll soon catch up.
State reps take on underinsurance issue after devastating wildfires
DENVER — A Colorado lawmaker has introduced a bill to help people rebuild after losing a home in a wildfire. Democratic state Rep. Judy Amabile introduced HB23-1174, which would create guaranteed replacement cost coverage in homeowners insurance. Amabile represents Boulder County, where many homeowners found themselves underinsured after the...
Bill in Colorado legislature targets pet rent, deposits
COLORADO, USA — Finding an apartment in Denver is no walk in the park, especially not for pairs like Jake Bell and his 9-year-old boxer-pointer mix, Zeus. Zeus' legs don't work so well on hardwood these days, so Bell has to find a home with carpeting -- and he has to find a landlord who will accept pets in the first place. When he did, his new landlord demanded a pet deposit.
Legislators consider rolling back medical marijuana restrictions
COLORADO, USA — Colorado state senators will begin debate Thursday on a proposal to roll back some of the restrictions enacted last year on medical marijuana at the urging of patient advocates and to the chagrin of the groups against lifting the restrictions. The bill, called the Access to...
Tax return processing to begin soon in Colorado
DENVER — The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) said processing for the majority of state income tax filers will begin no later than this Friday. People can file their tax returns now through all methods with the exception of the state's Revenue Online portal, CDOR said. Revenue Online will be accessible no later than Feb. 22, according to CDOR.
How we reached a mental health crisis
DENVER — The number of kids showing up in emergency departments in Colorado more than doubled in a recent five-year span, from 2,002 in 2016 to 5,168 in 2021. A similar number of kids went to emergency departments between 2021 to 2022, meaning that while the number was leveling off, it began to flatten at a highly elevated level of need.
Positively Colorado: Bittersweet memories of the Braceros
GREELEY, Colo. — During World War II, millions of Mexican men came to the U.S. through our government program to work in the fields. There was a shortage of American agriculture workers, and they filled the gap. Their work was difficult, and they faced racism and discrimination. They were...
Repeat offenders are a major factor in Colorado's car theft epidemic, data shows
DENVER — Colorado’s record-breaking surge in car theft is being driven, at least in part, by repeat offenders who steal one vehicle after another, a 9Wants to Know analysis of state court data found. That’s no surprise to Lakewood police Cmdr. Mike Greenwell, head of the Metropolitan Auto...
Comparing this year's snow to the last time Colorado was drought-free
DENVER — The spring runoff in 2019 was big. Water even spilled over the top of Strontia Springs Dam in Littleton. That was the last time that happened, and it was also the last time that drought levels in Colorado hit zero. Even though that drought-free stretch only lasted...
Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge
CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
Group helping collect donations for earthquake survivors
DENVER — Organizations here in Colorado are focusing on survivors as they begin to collect donations for those who lost everything. Earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria on Monday. More than 7,000 people have died. Officials expect that number to rise. The Turkish American Cultural Society of Colorado (TACSCO) has...
Colorado DMV warns 66,000 vehicles have defective airbags
DENVER — Owners of more than 66,000 vehicles in Colorado are being warned their vehicles' airbags have been recalled due to a defect linked to 24 deaths and hundreds of injuries. The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles said letters will be sent in mid-February warning drivers their airbags could...
Gun rights lobbyist testifies against CDC child-gun death statistics
DENVER — At a hearing this week, legislative Democrats supporting gun control noted that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) says gun violence is the leading cause of death for American children. In refuting those statistics, Kevin LoRusso, a lobbyist with Colorado's most-prominent gun rights group Rocky Mountain Gun...
Club Q 'hero' Richard Fierro to attend Biden's State of the Union address as Rep. Jason Crow's guest
COLORADO, USA — The Army veteran from Colorado Springs who helped subdue the Club Q gunman will be watching from the gallery Tuesday night when President Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. Richard Fierro is set to attend the...
Gas up 86¢ in 1 month: Where to find the cheapest in Denver
DENVER — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Colorado has increased 86 cents over the last month. The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.92 in Colorado, as of Monday, Feb. 6, according to new numbers from AAA Colorado. Gas in Colorado is now...
Couple indicted on 50 counts for tree-trimming scam
COLORADO, USA — A couple accused of swindling older adults in multiple metro area counties through a tree-trimming scam has been indicted by a statewide grand jury on 51 counts. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the indictment of Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler on Wednesday. They're...
5 Colorado hotels in top 100 of best-in-the-US list
COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
Cybersecurity expert says bipartisan concern over TikTok means change could be on the way
COLORADO, USA — TikTok has now attracted attention – and anger – from politicians on both sides of the aisle. At a tech conference in Boulder on Sunday, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat who represents Colorado, repeated the concern he raised last week that TikTok's Chinese parent company poses a national security threat.
Colorado weather: Snow squalls possible on Wednesday night
COLORADO, USA — A quick round of snow could disrupt travel across parts of Colorado tonight, especially in the mountains. While snowfall totals from this next system won't be particularly impressive for most, the snow will fall in the form of quick bursts known as snow squalls, which could disrupt travel.
Soft pretzel bites recipe: Step-by-step instructions for game day
COLORADO, USA — Fresh, warm soft pretzels are one of those treats that are always tempting when you see them on a menu, pass one of those pretzel stands in a mall or see everyone else with their paper wrapped pretzels at fairs and carnivals. Luckily, they are actually...
