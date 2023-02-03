ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border wall spending bill rejected by Wyoming Senate

CHEYENNE — Wyoming won’t be spending money to build border walls after a bill to ship more than $5 million out of state for that purpose died Monday in the Senate. Senate File 166 would have set aside more than $5 million to pay for the construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, and for the removal of people who are not citizens in Texas, Arizona and Florida to sanctuary cities in other states. It died in the Senate Committee of the...
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit (2023)

Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
