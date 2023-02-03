Read full article on original website
Toyota Motor Credit Settles for $7.6 Million Over Alleged Illegal Loan Practices
Automotive News reports that Toyota’s auto finance arm, Toyota Motor Credit has settled with the state of Massachusetts over allegations of illegal auto loan practices. The company has settled for $7.6 million. On Thursday, February 2, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced that the state had reached a...
At Least One Tesla Is Getting More Expensive These Days
The Model Y remains in the crosshair of Tesla’s price antics, Nissan and Renault’s plan for the future heavily involves North America and Faraday Future just began the week with a win, the way we all wish we could. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, February 6, 2023.
That New Car Isn't Yours Just Yet: 'Yo-Yo' Car Sales Explained
Buying a new vehicle is exciting. Most people think that once they sign their name on the dotted line, they can grab the keys and leave the dealer with everything squared away. For some new car buyers, it’s much more complicated than that, as NPR highlighted in a recent story on a dealer practice known as “yo-yoing.”
The EV Transition Is Stuck Between High Demand and Low Resources
The EV transition is going to require major investments across the board if it stands a chance — investments in domestic EV production, a robust charging infrastructure, and, most importantly, mining capacity. The latest report from industry insiders and investors, UP Partners, is equal parts optimistic and pessimistic about the next few years: on the one hand, EVs are on track for mass adoption in the world’s biggest auto markets. But on the other, that trajectory is going to strain our current modest supply of raw materials and battery metals.
Volvo Is Considering Making EV Trucks in the U.S. Instead of Europe
In a surprising turn of events, Volvo is considering building an EV factory in the U.S. before building one in the European Union. The Volvo Group could postpone construction of a fully-electric truck and battery factory in the EU to focus on the U.S. first, where the Inflation Reduction Act would provide more competitive subsidies for setting up shop, according to Bloomberg.
GM Spent Basically Nothing to Develop the C7 Corvette
You’d think that a world-class sports car would require some serious investment from an automaker. But it turns out, that’s not always the case. In fact, the C7 Corvette was developed on the real cheap, as revealed in a recent interview with Bob Lutz on The Detroit News’ Car Radio podcast.
Used Car Prices Are Going Up Again
Used car demand suddenly spiked in January, increasing wholesale values at auction as well used car prices on lots. Wholesale values saw an increase of 2.5 percent from December to January, according to data from Cox Automotive, which is the highest jump from one month to another since the end of 2021.
Citroen CEO Says We're Headed for a 'Post-SUV' World
The current trend of bigger, bulkier cars is but a phase, according to Citroën boss Vincent Cobée. The chief executive of the French brand says we’re on the brink of a “post-SUV world” where optimized aerodynamics and lower, lighter vehicles will be the objective of every manufacturer looking to squeeze maximum efficiency from its electric powertrains.
Car Sales Tumble 38 Percent in China
Passenger car sales in China took a bit of a nosedive in January. Reuters reports sales were down 38 percent last month. That change wipes out a 2.4 percent sales gain the market saw in December of 2022. It all comes down to weakening demand due to expiring tax credits for vehicles with combustion engines and subsidies on electric vehicles.
Bank of America Becomes First National Bank to Let Customers Finance Chargers With Their EVs
As electric vehicles gain traction in the U.S., more and more companies are looking to make the consumer transition to electrification easier. Some companies are making some surprising moves, like Bank of America. The bank has announced that it will allow customers to bundle financing of EVs and chargers to make EV ownership easier. That makes BofA the first national bank to offer such a program.
Rivian Patents a Low-Range Gearbox for Electric Off-Roaders
Are you one of the lucky people driving round in a shiny new Rivian electric pickup or SUV? Nice, aren’t they? While you’ve been driving it around town or heading out onto trails, have you wished for a bit more off-road performance? Well, Rivian might soon have an answer for you.
Net-Zero Transport Is a ‘Fantasy’ Without Major New Investment: Report
In the past year, governments around the world have allotted billions of dollars, pounds, euros, and every other currency you can think of to try and cut global carbon emissions. Here in the U.S., the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invested heavily in public transport and greener means of travel. But, a new report warns that we’re not doing enough to cut pollution from transport.
A Fully-Loaded 2024 Mazda CX-90 Costs More Than $67,000
Mazda recently revealed its latest three-row crossover, the 2024 CX-90. Both the exterior and the interior look great, the engine options offer plenty of power, and all-wheel drive comes standard. But at the time of the reveal, Mazda still had yet to announce pricing. That changed today. Mazda didn’t just...
Google Maps Update Will Cleverly Plan Trips Differently for EVs
As anyone who’s lived with an electric vehicle will tell you, you don’t plan journeys in EVs the same way you do in gas-powered cars. Your stops to refuel have to be a little more deliberate and premeditated. On Wednesday Google announced a trio of new Maps features targeting EVs that have the search giant’s software built in, like those from Volvo, Polestar, General Motors and Honda — and eventually Ford, too.
Toyota Engineers Want a GR Prius as Much as We Do
When we first laid eyes on the 2023 Toyota Prius, we were taken aback by its fairly aggressive styling and solid performance credentials. The hybrid’s performance credentials were backed up when we drove it in December and found out it can actually handle pretty well. Now, we are just a month away from sampling the plug-in Prius Prime. That packs 220 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 6.6 seconds. But, Toyota engineers aren’t quite done with hopping up the Prius just yet.
At $8,500, Could This 1970 Siata Spring Get You to Spring into Action?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Spring was built by the Società Italiana Auto Trasformazioni Accessori (Siata), and is based on the drivetrain of the Fiat 850. It’s as cute as can be. But, will its price mean that spring is in the air?. Yesterday, we discussed...
Over 16,000 2021 Toyota RAV4 Primes Recalled Because Hybrid System May Shut Down While Driving
Toyota is recalling about 16,000 of its 2021 RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid crossovers in the U.S. because of a bug that could shut down the hybrid system. Toyota said in a statement that the problem deals with the plug-in’s Hybrid Vehicle Control ECU. According to the automaker the hybrid...
Every Automaker Should Have a Version of the Dodge 'Horsepower Locator'
The 2023 model year is the end of the line for Dodge’s Hemi-powered muscle cars, the Charger and Challenger. The brand is celebrating with a slew of special edition “last call” models with classic color combos and, of course, way more horsepower than you ever needed. If you’re in the market for one of these Mopar monsters, Dodge just launched a website that will make it way easier to find the muscle car of your dreams.
The Ineos Grenadier Has Already Cost Owner Jim Ratcliffe More than $1.5 Billion
It’s a well-known fact that developing a new car is expensive. Especially these days. But surely a basic body-on-frame off-roader like the Ineos Grenadier would be one of the less expensive ways to go about it, right? After all, it’s basically just an old Land Rover Defender. Except it really isn’t, and getting the Grenadier into production has already cost an insane amount of money.
California’s EV Market Share Jumps to 17 Percent
Data released by the State of California shows that the Golden State is making substantial progress toward its progressive EV goals. In the last year, California’s electric vehicle market share increased to over 17 percent, according to the California Energy Commission and the California New Car Dealers Association. Hybrid...
