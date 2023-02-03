ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLBT

Eastbound traffic cleared after crane truck catches fire on I-20

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crane truck that caught fire at 5 p.m. Monday caused traffic headaches for drivers heading east from Vicksburg on I-20. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reopened the highway to all eastbound lanes from Vicksburg to Bovina Tuesday afternoon after closing the lanes earlier in the day.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

If you see this ATV, call the Brookhaven Police

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police say they are searching for an all-terrain vehicle that was stolen recently from contractors working on Ole Brook Road. Authorities say the victims were working in the area when a suspect dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt walked up to one of them and demanded his “Can-Am side-by-side ATV.”
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLBT

JPD: Four people responsible for two carjackings Wednesday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating two carjackings that occurred Wednesday morning. One incident happened on Edwards Avenue where a blue Honda Accord was taken, according to the department’s spokesman, Sam Brown. Another crime occurred on West Hill where a tan Nissan Maxima was taken.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Utilities delayed due to previous occupants’ outstanding bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re moving into or renovating a home, in some instances, you could be held responsible for the prior tenants’ outstanding utility bills. That is the case with one Jackson woman trying to remodel a family home where she didn’t live. This resident...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop along I-20 in Rankin County has led to two arrests and the seizure of 44 kilos of cocaine. On Monday afternoon, a deputy with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop along I-20 for a traffic violation.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Around 30 shell casings spotted at reported Jackson homicide scene

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a reported homicide on Monday. WLBT crews spotted around 30 shell casings on the corner of Martin Luther King and Ridgeway Drive in northwest Jackson. Authorities had also covered one vehicle with a tarp. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

WLBT News to host Valentine’s blood drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can give the gift of life this Valentine’s Day at WLBT’s 2023 Valentine’s Blood Drive. The blood drive will last from Friday, February 10, to Tuesday, February 14. All donors will receive a pink limited edition Valentine’s t-shirt designed by Marshall Ramsey...
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McClain Lodge in Rankin County invites families to experience exotic animals, according to their website, “like never before.”. One of their frequent visitors since 2020: The USDA. The USDA stated in a 2020 citation report that McClain Lodge failed to demonstrate adequate experience and...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Jackson man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for firing shots at a law enforcement officer in 2020. On September 8, 2020, an ATF agent responded to assist Jackson police officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the capital city.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for armed carjacking on February 5. A press release says Fementa Robinson Jr.,16, was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. According to JPD, the incident occurred on JR Lynch Street around 10:13 a.m. the same day. If you have any additional...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, February 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson....
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, February 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. House Representatives passed House Bill 1020. This vote came after lawmakers...
HINDS COUNTY, MS

