Maui County, HI

Hawaiian Telcom raises $13,343 for Maui United Way

Hawaiian Telcom ran their annual campaign with the employees contributing $2,843 and Hawaiian Telcom adding $10,500 to bring it to a total of $13,343 for Maui United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign. These funds will target local needs around education, financial stability and health through vital programs offered throughout Maui County.
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Feb. 9-15

For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Feb. 2-8, find our comprehensive listing HERE. The reggae band SOJA performs with special guest Tribal Seeds, Ka’ikena Scanlan, Likkle Jordee, and Natural Vibrations at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Feb. 10, Friday, at 5 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. For more than two decades, Grammy Award Winning reggae group SOJA has elated audiences across the globe with their fresh yet timeless take on roots reggae, a sound born from their shared passion for making music that transports and inspires. Some songs include You and Me, Rest of My Life, and Something To Believe In.
Maui County testifiers passionate over freedom to choose birth practitioner

Fervent testifiers over many hours at Maui County Council sought the freedom to choose birth practitioners regardless of licensure status. Apprenticeship-trained midwives would be criminalized after July 1 — when the current exemption expires — if the state doesn’t approve pending legislation. A resolution at Maui County...
$195,000 awarded to Maui County for medical outreach for unsheltered homeless

The County of Maui was awarded $195,000 in federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development that will be used to provide basic medical care to the unsheltered homeless, officials announced. The funding will pay for a physician to accompany outreach workers to locations where there are unsheltered...
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Feb. 6, 2023

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Feb. 6, 2023. May they rest in peace. Harriet “Jigs” Aziza Armstrong Buen, 78, of Hāliʻimaile, Maui, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 19, 1944 in Honolulu and later relocated to Maui to raise her children with her loving husband of 60 years.
Some Pukalani customers to be affected by water shutoff, Feb. 7

A portion of customers in the Pukalani area will have their water shut off from approximately 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, while work is done on the County of Maui water system. The affected customers are in the area of ʻIolani Street from Pukalani School to the...
Council adopts resolution seeking recognition of emergency dispatchers as first responders

The Maui County Council adopted a resolution Friday to urge the county administration to recognize emergency dispatchers as first responders. Introduced by Council member Yuki Lei K. Sugimura, Resolution 23-29, FD1 says that “911 emergency services dispatchers provide an integral basis for effective public safety response and often can prevent incidents from worsening before field responders arrive.”

