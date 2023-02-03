Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSVN-TV
Pelican Harbor Station celebrates release of repeat visitor
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Pelican Harbor Station in Miami had a special celebration for one of their guests. Workers at the station celebrated a now perky pelican. They said this is the second time this beauty of a bird has been treated at the shelter; the first time was back in 2019.
architecturaldigest.com
This 1920s Miami Casita Was Eclectically Decorated for Just $2,700
Patience is a virtue. Good things come to those who wait. These proverbs may be trite, but for architect and interior designer Mariella Tzakis, they combined into a design ethos that guided her to find and then decorate her historical Miami abode. When Mari and her partner—in both life and in their architecture and design practice, Tropica—Josh Ehrlich decided to move from New York City to Mari’s hometown during the pandemic, she had a specific sort of premonition. “I kept telling Josh, ‘I know we’re going to find a blue house with shutters and a checkered floor.’”
WSVN-TV
Hollywood police search for 2 missing girls ends; found in good health
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department’s search for two teenage girls has come to an end. Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located at 1705 Van Buren Street. According to a...
WSVN-TV
Dog stolen in Miami Beach reunited with owner
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog named Sugar is now back where he belongs after he was stolen right in front of her Miami Beach home. “God, I feel amazing, I feel amazing,” Natalie Botton, the dog’s owner, said, Tuesday. “First of all, just to know that my dog is safe is everything. It’s such a blessing.”
WSVN-TV
Miami woman under police investigation, being sued by people who thought they were buying discounted airline vouchers
(WSVN) - They “thought” they were getting a good deal on airline flights but instead got a ticket to trouble. Now, some are suing and police are investigating. The Night team’s Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Dozens of people thought they were going on fabulous...
WSVN-TV
Coral Gables resident finds kitten in car’s engine
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables resident heard purring coming from his car’s engine. Julio Ayala was already taking care of a newborn kitten he found on his driveway Saturday when he heard sounds coming from under the hood, which was not the engine but another kitten.
WSVN-TV
Cat sent to animal shelter for being too affectionate adopted
(WSVN) - A cat in Florida made headlines after he was sent to an animal shelter for being too affectionate. Jerry, the 7-year-old cat, was sent to the Broward County Humane Society after his owner said he would wait up for her and make too much noise. The shelter posted...
WSVN-TV
Cuban man who was part of international custody battle in South Florida goes into politics
(WSVN) - Elian Gonzalez who spent a year in South Florida at the center of an international custody battle is going into politics. The 29-year-old was nominated to serve on Cuba’s national assembly. Gonzalez was just 5 years old when he was rescued in the waters off Fort Lauderdale...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It
Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
WSVN-TV
Miami Beach woman offering reward for safe return of puppy
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner says her prized pet is the victim of a canine crime and has the video to prove it. Natalie Botton, a concerned pet owner spoke to 7News and showed surveillance video of someone taking her pet. The owner is now pleading for...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood police searching for 2 missing teens
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a search for two teenage girls. Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located on 1705 Van Buren Street.
Citrus County Chronicle
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days.
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway outside W Hotel in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police officers have blocked off portions of a street due to an active investigation. Around 9 a.m., Wednesday, authorities set up a perimeter around the W Hotel. As a result, police temporarily closed off Brickell Avenue, between Southeast Fifth and Seventh streets. Brickell Avenue has since...
WSVN-TV
3 men accused of slaying XXXTentacion set to face trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Tuesday, the trial is set to begin for three men accused of taking part in the 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion. Attorneys have spent the past two weeks picking a panel of jurors who will hear the case against Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome, and Michael Boatwright.
WSVN-TV
South Beach Wine and Food festival is bringing a taste of ‘Overtown EatUp’
Trying something new keeps life spicy. So don’t be boring, push your taste buds to the limit. SoBe wine and food festival understands the assignment. New this year is a party at Red Rooster restaurant, where they will bring local foods and culture to you. New York has the...
WSVN-TV
Nurses testify in trial of Hollywood Hills administrator charged in overheating deaths
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several nurses took the stand in the trial of the Hollywood nursing home administrator accused in the overheating deaths of nine patients in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Wednesday’s testimony in the manslaughter trial of Jorge Carballo came as prosecutors continue to introduce new evidence...
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne Finds Buyer for $28 Million Miami Mansion
Lil Wayne's former dream home in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods is officially off the market, meaning Weezy's officially pulling outta South Florida ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned. The YMCMB boss listed his lavish half-acre property back in September, asking $29.5 million ... and then discounted it, slightly,...
WSVN-TV
4 arrested, including former NFL player, after armed assault on Miami Beach hotel manager
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four men, including a former NFL player, have been arrested for triggering trouble in South Beach. Officials said they were parked illegally outside a hotel, and when they were asked to move, they pulled a gun on the manager. The group was arrested Monday after...
WSVN-TV
Former Dunkin Donuts employee goes on antisemitic rant against man in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A customer says he went inside a donut shop and was hit by hate. Yeshaya Diveroli said he went inside the Dunkin Donuts in Miami Beach when a now-former employee hurled racist and antisemitic insults at him. “I don’t give [expletive] stinking ass jew,” said...
