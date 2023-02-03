ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

Pelican Harbor Station celebrates release of repeat visitor

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Pelican Harbor Station in Miami had a special celebration for one of their guests. Workers at the station celebrated a now perky pelican. They said this is the second time this beauty of a bird has been treated at the shelter; the first time was back in 2019.
MIAMI, FL
architecturaldigest.com

This 1920s Miami Casita Was Eclectically Decorated for Just $2,700

Patience is a virtue. Good things come to those who wait. These proverbs may be trite, but for architect and interior designer Mariella Tzakis, they combined into a design ethos that guided her to find and then decorate her historical Miami abode. When Mari and her partner—in both life and in their architecture and design practice, Tropica—Josh Ehrlich decided to move from New York City to Mari’s hometown during the pandemic, she had a specific sort of premonition. “I kept telling Josh, ‘I know we’re going to find a blue house with shutters and a checkered floor.’”
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Hollywood police search for 2 missing girls ends; found in good health

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department’s search for two teenage girls has come to an end. Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located at 1705 Van Buren Street. According to a...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Dog stolen in Miami Beach reunited with owner

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog named Sugar is now back where he belongs after he was stolen right in front of her Miami Beach home. “God, I feel amazing, I feel amazing,” Natalie Botton, the dog’s owner, said, Tuesday. “First of all, just to know that my dog is safe is everything. It’s such a blessing.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Coral Gables resident finds kitten in car’s engine

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables resident heard purring coming from his car’s engine. Julio Ayala was already taking care of a newborn kitten he found on his driveway Saturday when he heard sounds coming from under the hood, which was not the engine but another kitten.
CORAL GABLES, FL
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It

Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Citrus County Chronicle

Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigation underway outside W Hotel in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police officers have blocked off portions of a street due to an active investigation. Around 9 a.m., Wednesday, authorities set up a perimeter around the W Hotel. As a result, police temporarily closed off Brickell Avenue, between Southeast Fifth and Seventh streets. Brickell Avenue has since...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

3 men accused of slaying XXXTentacion set to face trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Tuesday, the trial is set to begin for three men accused of taking part in the 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion. Attorneys have spent the past two weeks picking a panel of jurors who will hear the case against Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome, and Michael Boatwright.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
TMZ.com

Lil Wayne Finds Buyer for $28 Million Miami Mansion

Lil Wayne's former dream home in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods is officially off the market, meaning Weezy's officially pulling outta South Florida ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned. The YMCMB boss listed his lavish half-acre property back in September, asking $29.5 million ... and then discounted it, slightly,...
MIAMI, FL

