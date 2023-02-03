Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near JacksonvilleDebra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally endsRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Benjamin Foster: The Accused Southern Oregon Torturer, Killer, and Standoff SuspectChristopher ShanksGrants Pass, OR
A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with policeSherif SaadGrants Pass, OR
Related
KTVL
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
KTVL
Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm
TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
KTVL
Suspect in custody after Medford standoff
Suspect in the domestic disturbance is identified as 27-year-old, Edward Valdez. Medford Police were dispatched to a residence just before 5:30 p.m. Monday evening for a domestic dispute in the 1600 block of Ivy Circle. According to Medford Police, the suspect's mother had called and reported her son arrived at the home and began to threaten her and that he was going to use a firearm. Once the mother had called police, she left the residence.
KTVL
9-year-olds save younger sister after pit bull attack
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A White City family is speaking out and urging others to stay vigilant after their daughter was attacked by a pit bull on Sunday. 6-year-old Riley Young was hospitalized after being bitten while playing in the roadway. "I just want parents to be aware to...
KTVL
Driver escapes injury from vehicle fire in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Foothill Road was closed Monday afternoon after a vehicle caught fire in the roadway. According to police, multiple 911 calls came in reporting flames shooting from a car while driving southbound at 2:45 p.m. The driver escaped the vehicle before...
KTVL
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
KTVL
One dead, another hospitalized after car crashes into tree on Highway 238
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says one person is dead and another hospitalized after a car hit a tree on Highway 238 Friday. According to police, a green Honda Civic was traveling east on Highway 238 when the driver lost control of the car. The car slid...
KTVL
Grants Pass High School announces first female principal
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass School District 7 announced the first female principal of Grants Pass High School. According to a press release, Michele Napier is a third-generation Grants Pass High School graduate. Napier received her master's in teaching from Southern Oregon University before returning to Grants Pass High School to teach health, PE, and AVID.
KTVL
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
KTVL
Grotto Pizzeria closed for repairs
TALENT, Ore. — After becoming the owners of the Grotto Pizzeria in Talent five years ago, owners Anthony and Dave have seen their share of difficulties. They weathered the storm of the 2020 pandemic, and later the Almeda fire. Now, the business partners have major repairs from water damage.
Comments / 0