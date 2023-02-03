ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

KTVL

Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm

TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
TRAIL, OR
KTVL

Suspect in custody after Medford standoff

Suspect in the domestic disturbance is identified as 27-year-old, Edward Valdez. Medford Police were dispatched to a residence just before 5:30 p.m. Monday evening for a domestic dispute in the 1600 block of Ivy Circle. According to Medford Police, the suspect's mother had called and reported her son arrived at the home and began to threaten her and that he was going to use a firearm. Once the mother had called police, she left the residence.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

9-year-olds save younger sister after pit bull attack

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A White City family is speaking out and urging others to stay vigilant after their daughter was attacked by a pit bull on Sunday. 6-year-old Riley Young was hospitalized after being bitten while playing in the roadway. "I just want parents to be aware to...
WHITE CITY, OR
KTVL

Driver escapes injury from vehicle fire in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Foothill Road was closed Monday afternoon after a vehicle caught fire in the roadway. According to police, multiple 911 calls came in reporting flames shooting from a car while driving southbound at 2:45 p.m. The driver escaped the vehicle before...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Grants Pass High School announces first female principal

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass School District 7 announced the first female principal of Grants Pass High School. According to a press release, Michele Napier is a third-generation Grants Pass High School graduate. Napier received her master's in teaching from Southern Oregon University before returning to Grants Pass High School to teach health, PE, and AVID.
KTVL

Grotto Pizzeria closed for repairs

TALENT, Ore. — After becoming the owners of the Grotto Pizzeria in Talent five years ago, owners Anthony and Dave have seen their share of difficulties. They weathered the storm of the 2020 pandemic, and later the Almeda fire. Now, the business partners have major repairs from water damage.

