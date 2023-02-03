Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Twain Harte Homelessness Contract Extended: Columbia Site Discussed
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors heard some concerns from residents in Twain Harte about expanding the contract to temporarily house homeless residents at the El Dorado Motel on Twain Harte Drive. It came up at this week’s board meeting. It was noted that during...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Leaders Were Concerned About Rumors Of Fence Around Courthouse
Sonora, CA — With the historic downtown Sonora courthouse no longer currently being used, there have been rumblings that Tuolumne County was planning to put a chain link fence around it to prevent future break-ins. It was a topic that was brought up at Monday evening’s Sonora City Council...
mymotherlode.com
Murphys Restaurant Customers Get a Saturday Morning Surprise
Murphys, CA – A surprise for diner patrons this past Saturday as a sedan plowed into multiple vehicles in the eatery’s parking lot off Highway 4 in Calaveras County. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. east of Main Street at a local strip mall located at 55 Highway 4 in Murphys. The CHP reported that 21-year-old Ron Garcia-Dixon of Angels Camp was driving an Acura eastbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he allowed the sedan to drift into the westbound lane. He then swerved left to avoid a collision with an oncoming car. Garcia-Dixon lost control of the sedan, which plowed into the parking lot of the Murphys Hwy 4 Diner (formerly Hillbillies) and smashed into five parked vehicles.
mymotherlode.com
Rodriguez, Gerdaldine
Gerdaldine “Geri” Lena Rodriguez, born April 18, 1846 in Chicago, Illinois passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at her residence in Twain Harte, California. Memorial Service has been set. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 02/03/2023. Age: 76. Residence: Twain Harte, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Power Line Repairs Will Close Evergreen Road
Groveland, CA — A road outside of Groveland will be closed on Thursday so that Hetch Hetchy Water and Power can repair power lines. Evergreen Road will be closed from 7:30am-4:30pm, just beyond the Evergreen Lodge resort. There will still be access to Evergreen Lodge for all customers and staff. Mather Road is open to Hetch Hetchy as an alternate route for those who wish to visit the park. The work is only anticipated to take one day.
mymotherlode.com
Berg, Clifford
Clifford Earle Berg, born September 5, 1937 in San Francisco, California passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his residence in Tuolumne, California. Funeral Services have been held and burial was in Indian MeWuk Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted Funeral Arrangements. Date of Death: 01/31/2023.
mymotherlode.com
Public Comment Wanted On HWY 49 and 4 Intersection Project
Angels Camp, CA – The public’s opinion is being sought on the Highway 49 Mobility Improvement Project in Calaveras County. Caltrans will hold an in-person public meeting for the project tomorrow (Wed., Feb. 8) at the Bret Harte Union High School Multipurpose Room at 323 South Main Street in Angels Camp from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Caltrans proposes to make intersection, roadway, pedestrian, and bicycle improvements and modify the intersection with either “a roundabout or signalized intersection.” The latter is also being proposed for the Highway 49 and Francis Street intersection just north.
mymotherlode.com
Storm Impacts On Tuolumne County Roads To Be Discussed
Tuolumne, CA — Tuolumne County officials say that a series of storms starting in late December and continuing through mid-January prompted the need for $1.7 million in emergency repair work on county roads. During the local State of Emergency, the CAO directed that any needed repairs be done without...
mymotherlode.com
Plaugher, Patricia
Patricia Mae Plaugher, born February 9, 1959 in Maryland passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 in Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/27/2023. Age: 63. Residence: Coulterville, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Blustery, cold storm adds to California’s big snowpack
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A blustery weekend storm added to California’s big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday. Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise. For a time...
mymotherlode.com
Amador County Man Found With Guns In Vehicle Arrested
Amador County, CA – Shotgun shells scattered on the floor of a suspicious vehicle, leading to the discovery of a couple of firearms and the subsequent arrest of an Amador County man. A sheriff’s deputy was patrolling in the area of Highway 26 and Joyce Road in Pioneer recently...
mymotherlode.com
One of Two Arrested At Sonora Anti-Vaccine Mandate Rally Enters Guilty Plea
Sonora, CA – One of two suspects, entered a guilty plea after being arrested following a fight during the “Freedom Rally” against COVID vaccine mandates in Sonora in August of 2021. Tuolumne County District Attorney Casandra Jenecke updated Clarke Broadcasting on their cases, including the other suspect’s...
mymotherlode.com
Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
mymotherlode.com
Orient Express Run Winners
Chinese Camp, CA — The Sonora Sunrise Rotary brought back the Orient Express Run in person to the Chinese Camp School this Saturday, February 4. The fun run or walk with friends and family has participants as young as 3 and as old as 89. The race briefly closes Highway 120 and has been held at the school annually rain or shine for 37 years, except during Covid. All proceeds raised by the event benefit Special Athletes in Tuolumne County.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora To Review And Strategize After Measure Y Passage
Sonora, Ca — Today the Sonora City Council will vote on hiring an outside company to conduct an organizational review and a strategic financial plan. On the agenda is awarding a $73,000 contract to Citygate Associates. The move comes after November’s passage of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax increase in the city. In recent years the city’s revenues have remained relatively flat, creating a pause in wage increases, facility upgrades, and infrastructure improvements.
Comments / 0