Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the Northside
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a Month
Kid-ing with Kayla: Poop Week, the stinky side of parenting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week on “Kid-ing with Kayla,” Kayla Sullivan is raising awareness about the stinky side of parenting. She felt it in her “doodie” to report on this reality. Take a look as she investigates yet another number two situation.
Couple shares inspirational story of love, justice, and triumph
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Maya Moore and her husband Jonathan Irons joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share their inspirational story. Irons wrongly convicted and imprisoned at the age of 18 in Jefferson City, Missouri. His conviction was overturned in March 2020. You can learn more in their book “Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts,” which can be purchased on Amazon.
1-year-old in critical condition after alleged abuse by teenage mother in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents say a one-year-old girl is at Riley Hospital for Children after she was allegedly abused several times by her 19-year-old mother, Fatima Segura-Gomez. Police allege she admitted to using her hands, a hanger, phone charger, TV cord and a cooking utensil to physically abuse the...
17-year-old son fatally shot is remembered for giving back to community
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The parents of 17-year-old James Johnson III are speaking out after their son was killed Saturday night on the city’s east side. Johnson left a huge hole in the community, his parents say, and they never expected anything so violent to happen to their son.
Eskenazi Health to host career fair Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for a job in the medical field? Check out Eskenazi Health’s career fair on Wednesday. Eskenazi Health is looking for new and experienced imaging services professionals, registered nurses, and certified surgical technicians. Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with hiring managers, take...
Herman Whitfield III’s parents share humanity of son who died in IMPD handcuffs
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A parents’ plea for justice lives on nearly a year after their son, Herman Whitfield III, died after being stunned and handcuffed by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. His parents are standing up for their son, an accomplished musician. Whitfield’s mother, Gladys Whitfield, said police lost...
Lansing Daily
Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made
About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Family have identified the student as 17-year-old James Johnson III. He was found in critical condition following a shooting on Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died at Riley Hospital. “We should not […]
Marion County second-grade teacher surprised with Milken Educator Award
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County teacher is the winner of the prestigious Milken Educator Award. News 8 was there Wednesday when the Indiana Department of Education and the Milken Family Foundation surprised Brittany Tinker, a second-grade teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School. The awards comes with a prize...
Meet Chemen Neal, MD: IU School of Medicine’s new executive associate dean for diversity, equity, inclusion and justice
Dr. Chemen Neal, MD, is the chief diversity officer and newly appointed executive associate dean for diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice at the Indiana University School of Medicine. The San Diego native is a wife and mom of six and has lived in Indiana since 2006. Neal attended San Diego...
Lansing Daily
Student Shot, Killed at Bus Stop Leads to Lockdown on Schools
Police and school officials in Greenwood, Indiana, say that a student was shot and killed at a bus top, prompting several schools in the area to go into lockdown on Thursday morning. The Greenwood Police Department said Thursday that it responded to a homicide and that the victim was “a student at Whiteland Community High School.” The … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Singer Amelia Wray
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Award-Winning Singer & Songwriter, Anthony Nunziata, is returning to Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael for a special performance. It’s happening Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Disney star and Carmel native, Amelia Ray will be in attendance. She joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share more information.
IMPD finds man dead with gunshot wounds at home on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a Wednesday shooting on the city’s east side, police say. Just after noon Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of North Chester Avenue. That’s in a residential area near 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.
Family to sue after IMPD officers shot man in his grandmother’s driveway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family on Monday demanded three Indianapolis police officers be held accountable after the shooting of a 24-year-old man asleep in a car in his grandmother’s driveway before dawn on Dec. 31. Anthony Maclin says he fell asleep in the car outside her grandmother’s Indianapolis...
Deputies seek husband after wife found dead in homicide near Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are seeking the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday morning in a home west of Kokomo, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Sandra L. Wilson, 41, was determined on Wednesday to have died from physical blunt trauma in a homicide, the...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating
INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
Tiki Bob's closing, owner calls behavior at bar 'abhorrent'
INDIANAPOLIS — For more than two decades Tiki Bob's Cantina has been one of the many places in downtown Indianapolis for nightlife. The owners have reportedly decided to shut it down. One of the owners shared a Facebook post about the decision to close. "Sadly, I no longer have...
HSE board members set to decide on $5.7M in federal mental health funds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A multimillion-dollar federal grant to help address the mental health of students faces opposition at Hamilton Southeastern Schools. Parents have raised concerns about what this could mean for their students. According to school officials, board members could decide to not accept the funding, but some parents...
animalpetitions.org
Justice for Dog Apparently Stabbed, Choked to Death, and Left in Dumpster
Target: Mark Messmer, Indiana Senate Majority Leader. Goal: Support tougher sentences for animal cruelty felony convictions. The city of Indianapolis was shocked and sickened when a deceased dog was discovered in a dumpster. After an examination, reports confirmed that this animal, named Deron, had likely been stabbed and choked to death. Four people have since been charged with animal cruelty, including one defendant who later came under suspicion for the shooting death of a person.
