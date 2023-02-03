ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Couple shares inspirational story of love, justice, and triumph

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Maya Moore and her husband Jonathan Irons joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share their inspirational story. Irons wrongly convicted and imprisoned at the age of 18 in Jefferson City, Missouri. His conviction was overturned in March 2020. You can learn more in their book “Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts,” which can be purchased on Amazon.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
WISH-TV

Eskenazi Health to host career fair Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for a job in the medical field? Check out Eskenazi Health’s career fair on Wednesday. Eskenazi Health is looking for new and experienced imaging services professionals, registered nurses, and certified surgical technicians. Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with hiring managers, take...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lansing Daily

Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made

About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Family have identified the student as 17-year-old James Johnson III. He was found in critical condition following a shooting on Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died at Riley Hospital. “We should not […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Marion County second-grade teacher surprised with Milken Educator Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County teacher is the winner of the prestigious Milken Educator Award. News 8 was there Wednesday when the Indiana Department of Education and the Milken Family Foundation surprised Brittany Tinker, a second-grade teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School. The awards comes with a prize...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Lansing Daily

Student Shot, Killed at Bus Stop Leads to Lockdown on Schools

Police and school officials in Greenwood, Indiana, say that a student was shot and killed at a bus top, prompting several schools in the area to go into lockdown on Thursday morning. The Greenwood Police Department said Thursday that it responded to a homicide and that the victim was "a student at Whiteland Community High School."
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Singer Amelia Wray

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Award-Winning Singer & Songwriter, Anthony Nunziata, is returning to Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael for a special performance. It’s happening Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Disney star and Carmel native, Amelia Ray will be in attendance. She joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share more information.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD finds man dead with gunshot wounds at home on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a Wednesday shooting on the city’s east side, police say. Just after noon Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of North Chester Avenue. That’s in a residential area near 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Deputies seek husband after wife found dead in homicide near Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are seeking the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday morning in a home west of Kokomo, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Sandra L. Wilson, 41, was determined on Wednesday to have died from physical blunt trauma in a homicide, the...
KOKOMO, IN
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

HSE board members set to decide on $5.7M in federal mental health funds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A multimillion-dollar federal grant to help address the mental health of students faces opposition at Hamilton Southeastern Schools. Parents have raised concerns about what this could mean for their students. According to school officials, board members could decide to not accept the funding, but some parents...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
animalpetitions.org

Justice for Dog Apparently Stabbed, Choked to Death, and Left in Dumpster

Target: Mark Messmer, Indiana Senate Majority Leader. Goal: Support tougher sentences for animal cruelty felony convictions. The city of Indianapolis was shocked and sickened when a deceased dog was discovered in a dumpster. After an examination, reports confirmed that this animal, named Deron, had likely been stabbed and choked to death. Four people have since been charged with animal cruelty, including one defendant who later came under suspicion for the shooting death of a person.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Community Policy