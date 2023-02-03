Read full article on original website
Bulls Trade Rumors: Rival Teams Expect Chicago to Keep Core Intact at Deadline
The Chicago Bulls have been perceived to be a team that potentially could see some changes by Thursday's trade deadline, but that reportedly is no longer the case. According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports, all indications point to the Bulls standing pat and holding onto their core players, as executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas remains confident in the team's chances to compete this season.
Grayson Rodriguez's Changeup and MLB's Next Wave of Filthy Pitches
Anyone who watches enough Major League Baseball should be well acquainted with the nastiest pitches in the game today. Think Jacob deGrom's fastball, Dylan Cease's slider, Corbin Burnes' cutter or really any offering that's as GIF-able as it is effective. Yet if anyone's getting a little tired of the usual...
Lakers Rumors: Raptors, Jazz Are LA's 'Plan B Options' After Missing on Kyrie Trade
The Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz "have repeatedly popped up as Plan B options" for the Los Angeles Lakers after they missed out on trading for Kyrie Irving, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. "Both teams have been linked to the Lakers in recent weeks and have starter-level players who...
Report: WNBA Investigating Las Vegas Aces for Potentially Circumventing Salary Cap
The WNBA is investigating the Las Vegas Aces for allegedly circumventing the league's salary cap, according to The Next's Howard Megdal. Megdal provided details on Las Vegas' alleged scheme:. "According to those familiar with the allegations, the pattern alleged that the team followed typically involved a high-level member of the...
Bulls Trade Rumors: CHI Open to Listening to Offers for Alex Caruso Ahead of Deadline
The Chicago Bulls may be willing to move Alex Caruso for the right price. Jamal Collier of ESPN reported Monday that the Eastern Conference team "has been open to listening to offers on the reserve guard." However, it would "likely have to be blown away" by an offer to complete such a move ahead of Thursday's deadline.
