WISH-TV
Super Tuesday tornado outbreak of 2008: 15 years later
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been 15 years since the deadly Super Tuesday tornado outbreak across the mid-South. “Super Tuesday” is a reference to multiple states that were holding presidential primaries on Feb. 5, 2008. A deep and vigorous trough was pushing in from the southwestern United States...
WISH-TV
High wind warning calls for gusts near 60 mph in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the Indianapolis area and much of central Indiana. The warning begins at 7 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 7 p.m. It includes Marion, Hendricks, Hancock, Boone, Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion, Parke and Putnam counties.
WISH-TV
Chaotic scene erupts outside Texas grocery store after someone posts about ‘free food’ being distributed amid power outages
(CNN) — Authorities in Austin, Texas, responded to gridlocked roads near an H-E-B grocery store this week after more than 250 people clamored for food that had been discarded due to the sustained power outage at the location. Travis County Constable Pct.4 George Morales III posted photos of the...
WISH-TV
Tracking Wednesday night rain, high winds Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rough round of activity is ahead over the next 36 hours as we track widespread rain tonight and potent winds Thursday. High Wind Warnings are set to go into effect from 7 AM – 7 PM EST Thursday for areas along and north of interstate 70. Wind advisories will be in place for the remainder of Indiana for much of Thursday.
WISH-TV
New bill aims to save Indiana children from cancer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heather Garvey lost her 9-year-old son, Mason, to cancer in 2020. While she says his fight may be over, hers is not, as she is pushing for Indiana to become a trailblazer in childhood cancer research through House Bill 1314. “They call the gold standard of...
WISH-TV
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Indiana on Feb. 17
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — First Lady Jill Biden will visit Indiana next week. The White House announced Wednesday that Dr. Biden will speak in Valparaiso on Friday, Feb. 17. The White House did not provide additional details, including the time or location of the visit. The First Lady is...
WISH-TV
82-year-old woman found alive at New York funeral home after she was pronounced dead hours earlier
(CNN) — An 82-year-old woman who’d been pronounced dead at a nursing home on Long Island, New York, was found to be alive nearly three hours later at a funeral home, authorities said, spurring investigations by police and health officials. The woman was pronounced dead Saturday at the...
WISH-TV
Disciplinary charges filed against St. Joseph County Probate Court judge
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Disciplinary charges have been filed against the St. Joseph County Probate Court judge, according to the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications. Jason Cichowicz faces seven counts of misconduct in his role as an attorney and later as a judge related to “a conflict of...
