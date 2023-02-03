ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISH-TV

Super Tuesday tornado outbreak of 2008: 15 years later

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been 15 years since the deadly Super Tuesday tornado outbreak across the mid-South. “Super Tuesday” is a reference to multiple states that were holding presidential primaries on Feb. 5, 2008. A deep and vigorous trough was pushing in from the southwestern United States...
TENNESSEE STATE
WISH-TV

High wind warning calls for gusts near 60 mph in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the Indianapolis area and much of central Indiana. The warning begins at 7 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 7 p.m. It includes Marion, Hendricks, Hancock, Boone, Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion, Parke and Putnam counties.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tracking Wednesday night rain, high winds Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rough round of activity is ahead over the next 36 hours as we track widespread rain tonight and potent winds Thursday. High Wind Warnings are set to go into effect from 7 AM – 7 PM EST Thursday for areas along and north of interstate 70. Wind advisories will be in place for the remainder of Indiana for much of Thursday.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

New bill aims to save Indiana children from cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heather Garvey lost her 9-year-old son, Mason, to cancer in 2020. While she says his fight may be over, hers is not, as she is pushing for Indiana to become a trailblazer in childhood cancer research through House Bill 1314. “They call the gold standard of...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Indiana on Feb. 17

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — First Lady Jill Biden will visit Indiana next week. The White House announced Wednesday that Dr. Biden will speak in Valparaiso on Friday, Feb. 17. The White House did not provide additional details, including the time or location of the visit. The First Lady is...
VALPARAISO, IN

