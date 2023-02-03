A partial wall collapse along John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City is expected to impact the evening commute with delays between St. Paul’s Avenue and Nardone Place. The wall gave away in an abandoned lot, so no one was hurt. It was at the site of what was once an AC Chevrolet dealership. The wall was part of a cement wall leading up to JFK Boulevard that was held in place with supports. The roadway is now shut down in the area.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO